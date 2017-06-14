Dele Alli doesn’t tweet too often these days and when he does it’s usually pretty dull, to be honest.

The Tottenham and England star, like most high-profile footballers, keeps it safe when using Twitter. He uses it as a way of updating his fans but doesn’t share his personal thoughts.

However, it hasn’t always been like this.

Dele dropped some legendary tweets when he was learning his trade with MK Dons including ‘Nandos isn’t a nandos without fan and coke mixed #fantoke’, ‘Microsoft bought Skype for 8.5 billion dollars. LOL idiots! They could have downloaded it for free!’ and ‘School went so quick today :)’.

Soccer AM went though the 21-year-old’s old tweets last year and Dele, reading them aloud, seemed a little bit embarrassed.

Video: Dele goes through his embarrassing old tweets

You can watch him going through his old tweets here…

Dele also tweeted about Paul Pogba back in 2013

One of Dele’s tweets that wasn’t picked up by Soccer AM, however, involved Paul Pogba.

Posted on 19 January 2013 - the date Pogba scored twice in Juventus’s 4-0 win over Udinese - Dele simply wrote: “Paul pogba is a joke”.

The tweet probably picked up a few hundred retweets at the time.

Four-and-a-half years later and it’s now been retweeted over 33,000 times and ‘liked’ by almost 16,000 people.

It received a few more retweets on Tuesday night, as France and England went head-to-head in an international friendly at the Stade de France in Paris.

Pogba, who has suffered his fair share of criticism since completing his £89.3 million move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer, was outstanding in Les Bleus’ 3-2 victory.

You can watch Pogba’s highlights v England here…

Ryan Giggs hailed Pogba after the match

Former United star Ryan Giggs hailed Pogba after the match and believes the 24-year-old will flourish in the Premier League next season.

“Pogba today was… you've got to be excited if you're a Man United fan,” the Welshman said, per Goal, in his role as a pundit on ITV Sport. “Can't wait for next season if he's going to play like that. Tonight he had everything.”

Giggs added: “He’s got everything – he can go box-to-box, he can score goals.

“He hit the crossbar like nine or 10 times for United last season. If he can turn them into goals, that’s another area he needs to improve.

“It’s just consistency. You never knew what you were going to get from him. But overall, I was happy with his first season.

“Of course he could have done better but he’s come from Juventus where they win the league every year and he’s in a team that was inconsistent throughout the season. If United hit the ground running next year, you will see a new and improved Pogba.”

