GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Jose Mourinho has explained the tactics Man Utd used vs Ajax in the Europa League final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho can look back now and say his first season at Manchester United was a success but there were certainly a few occasions where it didn't look like that would be the case.

Despite winning the League Cup back in February, the Red Devils struggled for consistency in the Premier League and gradually dropped out of top four contention.

It meant that ultimately, Man United's campaign boiled down to one game - the Europa League final.

Article continues below

United's Portuguese boss knew serious questions would have been asked had he not been able to qualify for next season's Champions League given the amount of money spent 12 months ago.

But winning one-off games is Mourinho's speciality.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE legend Scott Hall is in incredible shape at 58 - amazing transformation

WWE legend Scott Hall is in incredible shape at 58 - amazing transformation

Ronda Rousey leaves some major hints she could be WWE bound

Ronda Rousey leaves some major hints she could be WWE bound

Watch: Paul Pogba just ended Gary Cahill’s England career with incredible skill

Watch: Paul Pogba just ended Gary Cahill’s England career with incredible skill

It proved to be a typical 'Mourinho final' too as his side comfortably negotiated their way past Ajax in Stockholm with a very disciplined and controlled performance.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in each half ensured Man United will be joining the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the UCL from September.

It is common knowledge the former Chelsea and Real Madrid head coach leaves no stone unturned in the build-up to such matches but very rarely do we learn about the specific instructions and tactics behind Mourinho's triumphs.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

However, this time the 54-year-old has revealed exactly how he was able to make a talented young Ajax team appear so toothless.

Mourinho told Tribuna Expresso how they targetted centre-back Davinson Sanchez as a potential weakness on the ball and were keen to make their physical advantage in midfield count.

"I watched 8 Ajax matches. In England I tend to watch 2-3 matches because I already know the opponent, but not in Europe. To me analysing the opponent is key because the way I practice and play is influenced by it." Mourinho said - scroll down to see the full translation of his explanation.

"We wanted to create instability. We would let them play out from the back while blocking De Light, their right centre-back, making them play through Davinson Sanchez who had more trouble.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

"We'd make our full-back close down well that central space and if the ball entered a wide area for their winger, the full-back would close him down and Herrera would be the one covering that space in midfield. But what matters is that my players cannot have doubts there - defensive creativity only in emergency situations.

"Everyone said Ajax played beautiful football and that the beauty of the game matters and bla, bla, bla. I told my players that, for me, beautiful is not giving our opponents what they want. I even joked with Smalling - 'With your feet, we're for sure not playing out from the back!'"

And you've got to admit, Mourinho's tactics were spot on.

United's Dutch opponents may have had 69% possession, however, they produced just three shots on target and looked short of ideas in the final third.

Jose Mourinho has been regarded one of the best around at winning big matches for some time now and after learning just the amount of detail he puts into analysing his opponents, it isn't hard to see why he has been so successful in major European finals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Ajax
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE legend Scott Hall is in incredible shape at 58 - amazing transformation

WWE legend Scott Hall is in incredible shape at 58 - amazing transformation

Ronda Rousey leaves some major hints she could be WWE bound

Ronda Rousey leaves some major hints she could be WWE bound

Watch: Paul Pogba just ended Gary Cahill’s England career with incredible skill

Watch: Paul Pogba just ended Gary Cahill’s England career with incredible skill

Twitter erupts as VAR leads to Raphael Varane red card v England

Twitter erupts as VAR leads to Raphael Varane red card v England

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again