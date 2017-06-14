GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Wawrinka congratulating Nadal on his win.

Stan Wawrinka congratulates Rafael Nadal on his French Open win on Twitter

After losing to Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open, Stanislas Wawrinka has taken to Twitter to thank Paris and also to congratulate the Spaniard on winning his record 10th Roland Garros title.

Wawrinka had a successful tournament, beating world number one Andy Murray in an incredible five-set encounter.

Wawrinka played some outstanding tennis and was unfortunate not to win in straight sets, as his powerful forehand consistently troubled Murray.

However, it was not to be in the final against Nadal, where he lost in straight sets to the now new number two in the world.

Nadal beat Wawrinka to claim his record 10th French Open title in what was a historic day, and one to remember for the Spanish star.

While Wawrinka may have been disappointed at his performance in the final, he can be proud of his overall performance in the tournament.

He can now set his sights to Queen's, where he will look to beat Murray once again.

Yet, after Queen's, he will be looking towards the next Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. 

It is the only Grand Slam he is yet to win, and his best finish is a quarter-final in both 2014 and 2015.

2017 French Open - Day Fifteen

There is no doubt as number three in the world he will be looking to go one better this year and get to the semi-finals.

Preparation is key now for Wawrinka, if he can play well at Queen's and get used to the pace of the grass surface, then he should be ready for the start of Wimbledon. 

With so many top players now in the world, winning Wimbledon becomes just that extra bit harder. 

You can see Wawrinka's tweet to Nadal below.

Winning it, however, will make its achievement even greater due to the number of world class players that are playing this year.

Yet, there is no doubt he will be full of confidence going into the third Grand Slam of the year, and he will need to start quickly in order to build enough momentum heading into the later stages of the tournament.

Stanislas Wawrinka
Maria Sharapova
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

