Olivier Giroud has received plenty of stick since joining Arsenal back in 2012, but the French striker hasn’t done a bad job in English football by any means.

In 164 Premier League appearances, the 30-year-old has scored 69 goals. Not a spectacular return, but decent nonetheless.

Giroud has netted 98 goals for the Gunners in all competitions; however, it seems he may not have the opportunity to hit the 100-mark.

Why? Because the France international is likely to leave the Emirates Stadium over the coming weeks.

Arsenal are currently in the market for a new first-choice centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette have both been linked with a move to north London in recent weeks - and Giroud is reportedly open to leaving his current employers after five years at the club.

Giroud set to complete surprise transfer?

This is according to Goal, who understand that Giroud could be on the brink of a rather unexpected move.

Rather than returning to France, the former Montpellier star might still be plying his trade in England next season.

The offer on the table

West Ham are prepared to offer Giroud a four-year deal worth £100,000 a week and talks between the player’s representatives and the Hammers have already taken place.

More importantly, Giroud is understood to be keen on the move. He would rather leave Arsenal on a permanent deal rather than on a short-term basis.

Giroud would command a transfer fee in the region of £20 million, but this doesn’t appear to have deterred West Ham in their pursuit of the forward.

Do West Ham really need him?

West Ham fans, however, could be forgiven for asking if they really need a striker like Giroud.

Andy Carroll possesses many similar attributes, although the England international has struggled to keep himself fit since joining the club from Liverpool in 2013.

Carroll has made 110 appearances for the Hammers over five seasons.

Would Olivier Giroud be a decent signing for West Ham? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

