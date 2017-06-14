Rory McIlroy has criticised the cutting of heavy rough two days before the start of the US Open after players posted videos of the knee-length grass.

The tall, thick fescue was removed from four holes at Erin Hills on Tuesday.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) said the decision was "based on weather" and not player feedback.

"You've got 156 of the best players in the world here," said Mcllroy.

"If we can't hit within that avenue, you might as well pack your bags and go home."

Fescue was cut from holes four, 12, 14, and 18 on Tuesday as organisers believed wet weather made the areas unplayable - especially with more rain forecast for the tournament days.

The world number two was shocked when told about the move by reporters, suggesting the width of the fairways at the Wisconsin course made the thickness of the rough a fair hazard.

"We have 60 yards from the left line (of the fairway) to the right," added McIlroy, 28.

"These are the widest fairways we've ever played in a US Open. Even the first and second cut is another 10 yards on top of that.

"I get that it's thick and whatever, but it's a hazard. It's a US Open, it's supposed to be a tough test. And if guys can't put it into play within a 50-yard zone I don't think they've got much to complain about."

McIlroy will tee off with fellow Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose and former world number one Jason Day in what should be a very exciting group, one with an excess of talent in it.

You can watch McIlroy´s opinion in the video below.

Of course, Rose, who lost so narrowly in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in the masters, will be determined to claim his second US Open title this year at Erin Hills.

Yet, McIlroy is sounding very confident ahead of this year's tournament, we'll have to see how well he drives the ball, and whether or not his words will come back to haunt him.

