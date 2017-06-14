A lot of the talk coming in an out of Old Trafford recently has regarded who Jose Mourinho will bring into the club this summer.

A deal has already been agreed to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica, meanwhile, the pursuits of Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata are ongoing.

But which Manchester United players failed to impress Mourinho during his first season in charge and look set to depart?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already been released - although it's almost certain he would have stayed were it not for injury - while the future of club captain Wayne Rooney and fringe players such as Adnan Januzaj remains unclear.

Nevertheless, Lindelof joins an already large amount of centre-backs at Old Trafford which suggests at least one could be heading out the door.

And according to The Times, Mourinho has decided Chris Smalling will be sold this summer.

The 2016/17 campaign was a difficult one for Smalling as he missed 21 matches through various injuries picked up.

His extended absences caused some friction with the Man United manager, who even called the England international to play through the pain barrier earlier this year and reportedly holds reservations over his mental toughness.

Mourinho provided further evidence he doesn't fancy Smalling too much by 'jokingly' admitting playing him at centre-back affected the tactics he used in the Europa League final.

"Everyone said Ajax played beautiful football and that the beauty of the game matters and bla, bla, bla. I told my players that, for me, beautiful is not giving our opponents what they want. I even joked with Smalling - 'With your feet, we're for sure not playing out from the back!'" Mourinho told Tribal Express.

Smalling, who played in England's 2-2 with Scotland last weekend, will be allowed to leave the Red Devils for just £15 million too.

West Ham, West Brom and Everton are all believed to have an interest in signing the 27-year-old so it would appear he will have no shortage of options.

Smalling joined United from Fulham seven years ago and has gone on to make nearly 250 appearances - winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League along the way.

