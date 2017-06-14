GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Bottas, Rosberg, and Hamilton.

Lewis Hamiton compares Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas

While Mercedes had an excellent weekend on the track, reflected in their successes on the podium, they seem to have even more to cheer about as the season goes on.

In their quest to surpass Ferrari in the overall standings, their team looks to be more united than ever as Lewis Hamilton had nothing but high praise for teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Last season was rife with rumours of splits, and the toxicity between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg reached peak levels as both men fought tooth and nail to finish top of the drivers' championships.

Eventually, Rosberg came out on top by the finest of margins before immediately retiring.

Bottas has had an outstanding season, never starting below third on the grid, only retiring once, never finishing below sixth in the races he has completed, and winning in Russia.

More noticeable from the outside is how much he and Hamilton seem to be working together, and how happy they are as teammates.

When talking about the 1-2 finish, Hamilton declared it "special" but didn't stop there.

"I think the chemistry Valtteri and I have is different," said the Brit.

"I think the working environment we've both experienced this year is on a completely other level, on a professional level that's been above any other year that I have experienced.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

"That obviously comes from Valtteri's maturity and how the team also works with us, to give us a fair platform to fight. As I said on the podium, it's our first 1-2, it's solid, solid points for the team."

Is there a dig at Rosberg there between the lines?

Perhaps not an intentional one, but Hamilton certainly seems to be implying that there is something specifically better about Bottas than previous teammates.

AUTO-PRIX-JPN-F1

Perhaps because Bottas isn't such an obvious, direct title rival as Rosberg was, there is less heat between the two. In any case, Hamilton seems happy to share victory around the team this season in a way he wasn't last year.

"I'm sure Valtteri will say he didn't enjoy his qualifying because he was rapid in Monaco for example, but it's very difficult with the car we have at the moment.

"I know he is going to have many more wins to come and that when he has those wins I am able to back him up and get those points for the team."

