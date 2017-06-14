Gary Cahill will have had nightmares of Paul Pogba last night.

The Chelsea defender was completely embarrassed by a brilliant piece of skill by Pogba in the second half of France’s 3-2 win over England at the Stade de France.

It was just one highlight in an excellent performance from Pogba. He completely ran the show and looked every bit like a player worth £89 million.

The 24-year-old struggled to justify his world-record transfer fee during his debut season at Manchester United.

But Ryan Giggs believes Man United fans will have been left “excited” by Pogba’s performance on Tuesday.

"Pogba today was, I mean, you've got to be excited if you're a United fan," Giggs said on ITV, via the Express.

"You can't wait for next season if he's going to play like that. Tonight he had everything."

Watch: Pogba ends Gary Cahill

Mourinho will have learned a thing or two

Didier Deschamps deployed Pogba in the middle of a 4-4-2 formation against England, alongside the indefatigable N’Golo Kante.

It’s unlikely Mourinho will be willing to abandon his 4-2-3-1 system to suit Pogba, but he might have learned a thing or two about how to get the best out of the midfielder.

Wright: 'England gave him too much space'

Ian Wright, also on punditry duty for ITV, believes that England afforded the former Juventus star too much time and space.

"If you're going to stay off him, no one is going to get anywhere near him when he picks up the ball," Wright said.

"You'd like to see people think 'hang on a minute, Pogba's on a bit of a game here, let me try and get a little bit closer to him at least’.”

Watch: Pogba's highlights

Pogba’s performance was proof that he can become the best midfielder in the game. The tricks, the passing, the defensive effort - it was a complete performance.

Check out his highlights below. Note his perfect pass to Kylian Mbappe in the build-up to France’s third goal.

