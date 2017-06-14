After a fourth-place Premier League finish, Liverpool will be expecting to safely pass through the Champions League qualifying round and into the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp has identified some key targets as he attempts to bolster his squad for next season, and one of his top priorities is Mohamed Salah.

The Anfield club saw a £28 million bid for the winger rejected earlier this month by Roma, who are reportedly demanding £40 million for arguably their most valuable star.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite their initial bid being turned down, Liverpool remain interested in signing the former Chelsea player, who turns 25 tomorrow, and it looks like a deal could happen.

That's because one of Salah's fellow Egyptians, who also used to ply his trade in the Premier League, has made a very big claim surrounding the potential summer transfer.

Article continues below

Mido on Salah joining Liverpool

According to ex-Egypt and Tottenham striker Mido, Salah will definitely join Liverpool this summer and it's a case of when, rather than if, the two clubs reach a compromise.

The 34-year-old, currently managing Egyptian side Wadi Degla, stated, via The Mirror: "(Mo) Salah will definitely move to Liverpool. It’s just a matter of time. Liverpool’s style of play suits Salah perfectly and Klopp’s style suits him.”

While he thinks Salah will thrive should he return to England, Mido did express some reservations he has regarding how his compatriot will adapt to the nature of English football.

“I’m not concerned about the competition Salah will face in Liverpool", the Egyptian said. "I just fear he might not be able to cope with the higher tempo of playing in the Premier League."

Salah's 2016-17 campaign

Salah, who initially moved to Roma on loan back in 2015 before making a permanent switch last year, has produced some fabulous performances for the Serie A side.

The 24-year-old, who usually operates from the right-wing, provided 11 assists in the league as well as 19 goals across all competitions in the 2016-17 campaign.

He is said to be open to the idea of joining Liverpool, and he remains Klopp's preferred choice, however the German manager is also looking at other options in similar positions.

The Reds are believed to have held talks with 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, and they're also monitoring Douglas Costa's situation at Bayern Munich.

Do YOU think Salah would be a good signing for Liverpool this summer? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms