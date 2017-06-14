David Haye will be at a hearing starting Wednesday this week, as the British Boxing Board of Control looks to make an example of the boxer and his opponent Bellew for their respective parts in the unsavoury pre-match talk ahead of their fight earlier this year.

While, in the ring, it was a fight to remember, David Haye and Tony Bellew drew so much attention for all the wrong reasons in the build-up that the actual boxing match felt parenthetical.

There were some moments to savour, including David Haye using playground insults in the middle of a slagging match in the media room, but generally speaking, the men put the sport to shame and the global attraction of the fight put British boxing in a very bad light on a very global scale.

In the same division, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, however, provided a masterclass in sporting decorum a few weeks later as they were seen sharing words of respect to each other, further undermining the Bellew-Haye charade.

Eddie Hearn even made the point in the build-up to the fight that they should both keep a cooler head than they had been.

"Any more problems and they both have the threat of their licence being taken away," said the promoter.

In vain, it should be noted.

Haye is in particularly deep water it seems as he has former for getting his license revoked.

When he beat Derek Chisora in 2012, it came at that very cost because of the pre-match showboating and, in 2010, he was also punished for comments he made before his fight against Audley Harrison.

Whether he has another fight in him remains to be seen, but Haye will be hoping his license isn´t revoked for too long if he does.

Bellew, meanwhile, who came out victorious, will hope not to have won a pyrrhic victory and that the two men's post-match conduct will get them off the hook a little.

