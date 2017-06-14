Nico Rosberg is adamant that he will not be coming back to Formula One in the future.

His shock retirement last year left many commentators wondering if there was more potential in him that remained unlocked, but it seems like that shall be a question that remains unanswered.

German Mercedes chief technician Toto Wolff has been quoted as suggesting a return could be possible for his compatriot, who also holds Finnish nationality, "in a Ferrari or somewhere else”.

But, Rosberg, speaking to German newspaper Bild, has refuted that claim.

“No, I really have finished my career,” he told the tabloid.

“I am happy and proud of the results and the successes I have had. It fulfils me a lot. But it’s now in the past, and I’m going to do new things.”

He is one of the youngest ever retirees from the sport for non-health reasons, so this may come as a disappointment to some of the sports' fans, and it is unlikely to help his reputation.

The sport's greats like Ayrton Senna and Niki Lauda were famed for their refusal to give up even when they were winning and the likes of Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel look to follow in their footsteps.

Rosberg, however, seems happy with just the one title despite his undoubted potential to achieve more.

The German is the son of a former Formula One champion Keke Rosberg, and it may well be that he fell into the sport rather than loved and embraced it in the same way that the likes of Lewis Hamilton and co. have done.

Therefore, it could be argued that he wanted to achieve what he knew he was capable of achieving before leaving the sport to pursue other goals.

While rivalry is good for the sport, Hamilton doesn't seem to be missing Rosberg too much as he relishes the challenge of Sebastian Vettel's resurgence in a rival car, not his own team.

