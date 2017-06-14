GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

'Will you be making a return to the track, Nico?'.

Nico Rosberg responds to Toto Wolff’s comments about F1 return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nico Rosberg is adamant that he will not be coming back to Formula One in the future.

His shock retirement last year left many commentators wondering if there was more potential in him that remained unlocked, but it seems like that shall be a question that remains unanswered.

German Mercedes chief technician Toto Wolff has been quoted as suggesting a return could be possible for his compatriot, who also holds Finnish nationality, "in a Ferrari or somewhere else”.

Article continues below

But, Rosberg, speaking to German newspaper Bild, has refuted that claim.

“No, I really have finished my career,” he told the tabloid.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

“I am happy and proud of the results and the successes I have had. It fulfils me a lot. But it’s now in the past, and I’m going to do new things.”

He is one of the youngest ever retirees from the sport for non-health reasons, so this may come as a disappointment to some of the sports' fans, and it is unlikely to help his reputation.

The sport's greats like Ayrton Senna and Niki Lauda were famed for their refusal to give up even when they were winning and the likes of Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel look to follow in their footsteps.

Rosberg, however, seems happy with just the one title despite his undoubted potential to achieve more.

BT Sport Industry Awards 2017

The German is the son of a former Formula One champion Keke Rosberg, and it may well be that he fell into the sport rather than loved and embraced it in the same way that the likes of Lewis Hamilton and co. have done. 

Therefore, it could be argued that he wanted to achieve what he knew he was capable of achieving before leaving the sport to pursue other goals.

While rivalry is good for the sport, Hamilton doesn't seem to be missing Rosberg too much as he relishes the challenge of Sebastian Vettel's resurgence in a rival car, not his own team.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again