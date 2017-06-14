Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley is one of the smartest and most popular people on British TV at the moment and Sky Sports pulled off a real coup by securing her services for their new ‘Friday Night Football’ show last summer.

Famous for her work on the hit daytime TV show, Countdown, mathematician Riley also knows her stuff when it comes to football.

The 31-year-old didn’t look out of place throughout the season, hence why Sky were willing to offer her a new contract after her initial 12-month deal came to an end.

However, Riley will no longer work alongside Jeff Stelling on Friday Night Football after deciding to walk away from the high-profile role.

This is according to The Times, who understand that the fallout from her controversial comments about Tottenham’s failed Premier League title challenge has convinced her to leave Sky.

Riley suffered personal abuse on social media after describing Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham in May as a “proper bottle job”.

Spurs needed to win the match to keep their faint hopes of winning the title alive, but their unexpected defeat at the Olympic Stadium allowed league-leaders Chelsea to stroll over the finish line.

Riley was dropped for the title decider

Following the backlash over her comment, Sky dropped Riley for the Premier League decider between Chelsea and West Brom seven days later.

Now they’ve lost her for good.

Gary Neville reacts on Twitter

Riley’s now former Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville has reacted to the news on Twitter - and he’s absolutely spot on.

“A Scandalous response to a nothing comment,” the former Manchester United captain wrote. “Not helped by other presenters in the TV world sticking the knife in!!”

It’s unclear who the ‘other presenters’ that Neville referred to are, but it seems it wasn’t just Spurs fans on Twitter who overstepped the mark last month.

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Neville’s tweet…

What Riley tweeted after the abuse

Hours after making the comment, Riley described the personal abuse as “hideous” in a series of posts on Twitter.

It’s a real shame her time with Sky Sports has ended this way.

