Did you bet with Paddy Power on the chances of Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor actually happening?

If so, and you bet it would happen, you will now have picked up a tidy little sum for your troubles as the bookmaker is so certain that the fight is going ahead that they have paid out on all bets and closed the market.

Rumours circulated over the last week that the fight was going ahead on August 26, as the MGM Grand in Las Vegas had been held on reserve by Floyd Mayweather.

This, however, has not been confirmed officially and looks unlikely at the time of writing because neither fighter has a boxing license in Nevada just yet.

According to the Mirror, the total payout is a relatively low one at €1,500, with the biggest single winner netting €382 after he put €200 on the box office clash happening at odds of 10/11 in January 2017.

A Paddy Power spokesman also said: “This saga has seen more changes than McGregor’s outfits but it now looks a done deal and we’ve decided to throw in the towel.

"The fight looks set to be the biggest in history and might even eclipse both men’s egos.”

The undefeated Mayweather is now the odds-on favourite, with Paddy Power putting him at 1/10 to win the bout, with McGregor down at 6/1.

When you consider Mayweather has boxed his entire life, McGregor's odds are rather short. You wouldn't have been surprised if he was closer to 20/1 than just 6/1.

Not all commentators are sure it will be a good thing for the sport given the hype and ego likely to be brought into the build up, but it looks like they are just going to have to accept that it is happening.

The fight could well be the last bout of both men's careers and looks set to be the biggest in history.

So despite neither of them currently having a Nevada boxing license, and despite Mayweather reportedly retracting his request for the stadium in late August, all paths are leading to this mega-fight eventually taking place.

