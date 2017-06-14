We are well used to seeing goalkeepers kick the ball from their hands and a few readers may recognise the variations that come with it, but have you ever seen a goalkeeper clear the halfway line with a volleyball style punt with his wrist?

That's exactly what the Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma has made a trademark of doing and it is so effective that we have seen him do it in international fixtures now.

The young Syrian goalkeeper is the current Syria number one and has 28 caps to his name already.

Article continues below

Pretty impressive given he is just 25 years old.

In his side's 2-2 draw with China on Tuesday, Alma showed off his ability to 'kick with his hands' so to speak, and fans were astounded at the length he generated on the punt.

Article continues below

It comfortably cleared, not only the halfway line but the centre-circle too.

Alma is well on his way to becoming his country's top cap earner as the record currently stands at 100, held by fellow goalkeeper Mosab Balhous.

Balhous, however, was not called up to the latest squad and Alma looks to have the position nailed down.

Will we be seeing his punts in a big league soon? Watch it below!

The unique style of distribution even confused BBC reporter John Bennett, who tweeted the following after watching the video.

Given his unique style, he may well be snapped up by a team in a league focused on marketability, and, given his opponents on Tuesday, the Chinese Super League is certainly one such possibility.

However, the league is under new restrictions on foreign players, rendering such an idea less likely.

Keep your eyes peeled for Ibrahim Alma and his impressive ability in Syria's next match against Qatar as they face-off for a place at the Russian World Cup on August 31.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms