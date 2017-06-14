GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pogba celebrates with his France teammates.

L'Equipe reveal their player ratings for France 3-2 England

France produced a spirited performance on Tuesday night as they beat England 3-2 at the Stade de France in a lively international friendly.

Despite playing with ten men for 43 minutes following Raphael Varane's dismissal, in truth, you couldn't tell that they were at a disadvantage and Gareth Southgate's men failed to capitalise.

Paul Pogba ran the show against a poor English midfield, while Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibe and hugely talented Ousmane Dembele bagged the goals for Les Bleus.

French daily newspaper L'Equipe, which is devoted to sport, is noted for its coverage of football, and in particular, it's individual ratings for players and even managers the day after big games.

As you would expect, given the result, Didier Deschamps' side came out of the game with better ratings on the whole, but how did each individual fare out of ten according to L'Equipe?

L'Equipe's player ratings for France 3-2 England

None of the 22 players who started the match in Paris earned a rating higher than seven out of ten, with five of them receiving a score of seven.

Those were Dembele, midfield pairing Pogba and N'Golo Kante, England captain Harry Kane, who scored twice, and Raheem Sterling.

FBL-WC 2018-FRA-ENG-FRIENDLY

Although Sterling pulled off a lovely flick in the build-up to the opening goal, it's rather surprising that the 22-year-old got the same rating as Pogba and Dembele in particular, who both proved that the future of French football is incredibly bright.

Varane, who was sent off two minutes into the second half, was understandably France's lowest-rated player on four, however three Englishmen were given the same score, and one was ranked even worse than that.

New Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, and the experimental central midfield pair of Eric Dier and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got 4/10, while L'Equipe gave John Stones a terrible 3/10.

The Manchester City defender, who lined up in the middle of a back three, failed to cope with the movement of Kylian Mbappe for large parts of the game, and was left on the turf many times after Cruyff turns from the Monaco striker as well as Dembele.

England v Lithuania - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Below are the match ratings for both France and England in full:

Hugo Lloris (5/10), Sidibe (5/10), Varane (4/10), Umtiti (6/10), Benjamin Mendy (no rating), Dembele (7/10), Pogba (7/10), Kante (7/10), Thomas Lemar (6/10), Olivier Giroud (5/10), Mbappe (6/10), and manager Deschamps (6/10).

Tom Heaton (5/10), Phil Jones (6/10), Stones (3/10), Cahill (4/10), Kieran Tripper (5/10), Dier (4/10), Oxlade-Chamberlain (4/10), Ryan Bertrand (6/10), Sterling (7/10), Dele Alli (6/10), Kane (7/10), and Southgate (5/10).

Lucas Digne, who replaced Mendy early on, was rated 4/10, while England substitutes Jack Butland and Kyle Walker were each given a five out of ten rating.

Do YOU agree with L'Equipe's player ratings? Who were the best and worst in YOUR opinion? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Paul Pogba

