Despite winning three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho knows his Manchester United side have to improve.

The Red Devils may have triumphed in the League Cup and Europa League but they endured a fairly disappointing Premier League campaign - eventually succumbing to a sixth-placed finish.

Mourinho's men went on a record unbeaten run of 25 games during the middle point of the year, but that streak also included 11 draws, which significantly hampered their chances of finishing in the top four.

Nevertheless, 12 months on and United fans will be expecting to see a big improvement now Mourinho has settled into life in Manchester.

We say 'settled' but that isn't entirely true.

The Portuguese boss still lives at the Lowry Hotel and is yet to find a permanent residence of his own in the area.

He also has a personal chauffeur-driven car which takes him to and from training as well other longer distances to the airport or to see his family.

And his backroom staff have picked up on Mourinho's regular method of travel to label him with the nickname of 'Daisy'.

That's right, Jose Mourinho has been likened to Jessica Tandy’s character in the 1990 Oscar-winning film 'Driving Miss Daisy'.

Apparently, it was started by a builder working at United's Carrington training ground one day but has stuck ever since.

Not that Mourinho is actually aware of it though!

"It was one of the builders working on the Carrington site who first joked ‘here comes Daisy’ when Jose’s car pulled in one day," a Man United insider told The Sun.

"It caused a bit of a laugh and it has just spread around the place as a bit of a joke.

“The gaffer gets taken door-to-door, and probably hasn’t driven more than a couple of miles himself since he arrived last summer.

“He can work peacefully in the back of the car but sometimes he needs to be quick for the airport and returning to London."

“The car is certainly quicker than Miss Daisy’s, but Jose clearly enjoys the freedom of being ferried around.

“Nobody would dare joke about it to his face though, he is the boss after all.”

Mourinho has probably been called a lot of things in his time but you'd probably never include 'Daisy' in your list of names.

Let's face it, 'Daisy' is unlikely to stick quite as much as 'The Special One' has done over the last decade.

But it might be interesting to see if anyone is brave enough to mention the latest nickname to Mourinho's face now it has been leaked to the outside world.

