GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Man Utd's backroom staff have come up with a new nickname for Jose Mourinho

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite winning three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho knows his Manchester United side have to improve.

The Red Devils may have triumphed in the League Cup and Europa League but they endured a fairly disappointing Premier League campaign - eventually succumbing to a sixth-placed finish.

Mourinho's men went on a record unbeaten run of 25 games during the middle point of the year, but that streak also included 11 draws, which significantly hampered their chances of finishing in the top four.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, 12 months on and United fans will be expecting to see a big improvement now Mourinho has settled into life in Manchester.

We say 'settled' but that isn't entirely true.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

The Portuguese boss still lives at the Lowry Hotel and is yet to find a permanent residence of his own in the area.

He also has a personal chauffeur-driven car which takes him to and from training as well other longer distances to the airport or to see his family.

And his backroom staff have picked up on Mourinho's regular method of travel to label him with the nickname of 'Daisy'.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MOURINHO-MANAGER

That's right, Jose Mourinho has been likened to Jessica Tandy’s character in the 1990 Oscar-winning film 'Driving Miss Daisy'.

Apparently, it was started by a builder working at United's Carrington training ground one day but has stuck ever since.

Not that Mourinho is actually aware of it though!

"It was one of the builders working on the Carrington site who first joked ‘here comes Daisy’ when Jose’s car pulled in one day," a Man United insider told The Sun.

Manchester United v Manchester City - EFL Cup Fourth Round

"It caused a bit of a laugh and it has just spread around the place as a bit of a joke.

“The gaffer gets taken door-to-door, and probably hasn’t driven more than a couple of miles himself since he arrived last summer.

“He can work peacefully in the back of the car but sometimes he needs to be quick for the airport and returning to London."

“The car is certainly quicker than Miss Daisy’s, but Jose clearly enjoys the freedom of being ferried around.

“Nobody would dare joke about it to his face though, he is the boss after all.”

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

Mourinho has probably been called a lot of things in his time but you'd probably never include 'Daisy' in your list of names.

Let's face it, 'Daisy' is unlikely to stick quite as much as 'The Special One' has done over the last decade.

But it might be interesting to see if anyone is brave enough to mention the latest nickname to Mourinho's face now it has been leaked to the outside world.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again