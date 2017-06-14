On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors became the NBA champions for the second time in the past three seasons after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5, winning the NBA Finals series 4-1 in the process.

Once again, Kevin Durant shined for the Warriors as he scored 39 points, his fifth 30-plus point game of the Finals this year. Steph Curry put on a performance as well, scoring 34 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

While they couldn't have won the NBA title without all four members of their big four - Durant, Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson - some of them obviously played a bigger role in the Finals than others.

Thompson didn't influence the Finals as much as Durant and Curry did, which has led to many to speculate he could look to move on from Golden State in order to have a bigger role on another team.

The guard only averaged 16.4 points, with 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across five games against the Cavaliers, but despite these numbers, he doesn't want to go anywhere anytime soon.

Speaking to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the 27-year-old said he'd rather be on a team that is going to change NBA team than leave the Warriors and join up with another team where he could be the center of attention.

Thompson said: "I don't feel like I sacrificed at all. I'd rather be a part of something that could leave a legacy. There is more to basketball than getting yours, or being the guy.

"I hope I do this for a long time for the Warriors."

The three-time All-Star has been with the Warriors since he was drafted by the team in 2011, and so far, he has won two NBA Championships. Some great players don't even win one title across their entire career, so that's not a bad record to have at all.

Although he may not shine as much on offense as Curry and Durant, Thompson influences the game a lot on defense, and that can't be replaced easily. He's still very much a valuable member of this team even if he doesn't score that many points.

Teams know how dangerous Thompson can be, so they can't afford to give him space on the floor. Even if he isn't given the ball though, he seems to be pretty happy with his position at Golden State.