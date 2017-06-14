The Golden State Warriors won their second NBA Championship in the last three seasons on Monday night after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Steph Curry has therefore followed up on his 2009 promise once again.

By a score of 129-120, the Warriors become NBA champions after winning the Finals series 4-1 thanks to the efforts of their top two players, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Durant had his fifth 30-plus point game of the Finals this year after a 39-point display on Monday night, while Curry also performed well as well, scoring 34 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

With Golden State winning their second title out of the last three seasons, the two-time NBA MVP has kept to his promise once again, a promise which he made on Twitter to the fans of the Warriors back in 2009.

On his Twitter during a bad time for Golden State and Curry's rookie year, the guard made a promise to all Warriors fans that he will figure things out to turn the team around.

He said: "Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out."

The Warriors ended up finishing in the 13th seed in the Western Conference that season, failing to qualify for the playoffs, but things are definitely a lot different today, especially after the past three seasons.

After five games in this year's NBA Finals, Curry almost averaged a triple-double, scoring on average 26.8 points with eight rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

Now, with the formation of this Warriors super team of himself, Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, it looks like there could be many more championships on their way to the Bay Area over the next few seasons.

So long as none of the big four have any issues with one another or the amount of money which they earn at Golden State, the team should stay together for many years, which is bound to mean Curry delivers on his 2009 promise once more in the future after what we have seen from the Warriors this season.