On Tuesday, the "Baby All Blacks" went through to the final of the U20 World Championship after beating France 39-26.

In a great game of attacking flair, one moment particularly stood out.

Fly-half and man of the match Tiaan Falcon produced an astonishing out the back of the hand pass to set up his team's try.

Tiaan Falcon scored 19 points, which included a try for himself, four conversions, and three penalties.

This rounded off a world class performance and earned him the very much deserved title of man of the match.

Article continues below

New Zealand did the damage early to beat France 39-26 and book a place in the final at the under-20 World Championships in Georgia.

In an entertaining semi-final in Tbilisi, the Baby Blacks outscored the French five tries to four to set up a final against defending champions England.

The English endured a stiffer journey to the decider on Sunday, needing a try five minutes from time to beat South Africa 24-22.

You can watch the impressive hand work and pass in the video below.

Unbelievably quick thinking to avoid the tackle and move the ball on. It's made even better by the fact a try was scored.

There was no such stress for five-time champions New Zealand, who were 22-0 ahead inside 24 minutes and increased that to 36-0 when hooker Asafo Aumua crossed soon after half time.

The first-half tries went to fullback Will Jordan, Tiaan Falcon, flanker Dalton Papalii, and winger Caleb Clarke as the Baby Blacks impressed with their speed and enterprise

New Zealand will now face England in the final which will take place this Sunday on June 18, and as the two teams are undefeated throughout the tournament, you should expect it to be a very close game.

Between them, New Zealand and England have won eight of the nine world titles.The Baby Blacks have scored 31 tournament tries, to 20 from the English, but the latter boast a superior defence and have faced a more taxing draw.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms