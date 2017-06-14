GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jamie Redknapp thinks Liverpool will make the 'perfect' signing this summer

After finishing in the top four last season, Liverpool fans know they should be expecting a much tougher campaign next time around.

With the prospect of Champions League football next term, Jurgen Klopp is already on the lookout for new additions to boost the depth of the squad he currently has at his disposal.

Even though the next campaign is still months away, the Premier League fixtures were published on Wednesday morning and - providing they qualify from the UCL play-off in August - the Reds have some tricky games to look forward to.

Klopp's men could potentially face Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton immediately after midweek Champions League games so the need for reinforcements will become an even bigger priority over the next few weeks.

They have been trying to pursue Roma's Mohamed Salah but are yet to agree a fee with the Serie A side.

And Klopp and co. were forced to back down from their quest to sign Virgil van Dijk last week too after Southampton reported their approach to the Premier League.

However, Jamie Redknapp thinks his former side aren't out of the race to secure the Dutchman's signature just yet.

The Sky Sports pundit has tipped Liverpool to make another attempt later on in the window and reckons Van Dijk would be the 'perfect' fit at Anfield.

"I don’t think that one’s necessarily over. I think they apologised for making an enquiry after it became public," Redknapp said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“If Van Dijk is up for sale and he wants to go to Liverpool, and Liverpool have the money to buy him, the chances are he’ll go there.

"Especially if he’s said he doesn’t want to go to [Manchester] City or Man United.

"He would be brilliant signing for Liverpool, he’s perfect for what they need. He can score goals, he’s a brilliant defender. He’s a tremendous talent."

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to meet the Saints' incredible £70 million valuation for their star man remains to be seen.

Van Dijk missed the second half of the season through injury but still has five years to run on his contract so Southampton will feel confident he won't follow in the footsteps of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne to Anfield.

