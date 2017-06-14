GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Andy Murray.

Andy Murray not confident he can replicate Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray has told Sky Sports that he does not see himself winning Grand Slams into his 30s like rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I'm not expecting to be winning Grand Slams until I'm 35 or 36, so I'll try to make the most of the last few years," Murray said.

"I never thought I'd win one, so being on two [Wimbledon titles] and going with a chance for a third…”.

World number one Murray turned 30 last month and has had a difficult season so far as he battles back from injury.

Ahead of Wimbledon, the Scot told Sky that whilst Nadal, 30, and Federer, 35, have won the Australian Open and French Open this year, he does not see himself emulating the pair.

"I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get to compete for the Grand Slams so I want to make the most of it. That's why, after the French Open, I didn't take a long break.

"I took a couple of days off then I've been on the grass courts to prepare as best I can. Hopefully, I'll get some good matches in at Queen's to set myself up for a good run.

"If I play well, I've shown in the past that I can win there. But I need to do everything right in the next few weeks because my game isn't where I'd like it to be."

2017 French Open - Day Thirteen

Murray lost to Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros last week in a thrilling 7-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 1-6 test.

The 30-year-old is not surprised to see players of the caliber of Federer and Nadal still winning titles well into their 30s and has said that even as they begin to decline, they still have too much talent for a lot of the tennis circuit.

“The guys at the top now - Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal - are three of the best tennis players that have ever played the game

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory

"So even when your level starts to decline, when you're one of the best that's ever played, it's still enough to beat a lot of the players.”

And the world’s top five are showing signs of decline; Murray has been struggling to come back from an elbow injury he sustained last year, whilst Djokovic lost a set 6-0 for only the second time in his career.

It's still sad, though, as Djokovic, Murray, Nadal, and Federer have been at the top of the tennis world for the last decade - but all dynasties come to an end.  

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

