After finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League football, Arsene Wenger realises that now more than ever is the time for Arsenal to strengthen.

One man reportedly at the top of the 67-year-old manager's wishlist is Alexandre Lacazette, who has been nothing short of a goal machine in recent years.

The striker recorded season goal tallies of 22, 31 and 23 before registering a whopping 37 goals in 45 games in the 2016-17 campaign as Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1.

Arsenal will have to pay around £60 million to secure the services of Lacazette, but the north London club have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has talked about the possibility of selling their star man and his potential destinations - and it's not good news for Gunners supporters.

Lyon chief doesn't want overseas sale

The Lyon chief has claimed that he would prefer to see Lacazette move to another French club, even if it's a rival, than abroad to somewhere like England.

"I am a businessman and a modern club president," Aulas told France Football, via The Mirror. "Transfer money must be reinvested into French football, as I always did when we were at the peak of our powers."

The 68-year-old owner went on to suggest, it's clear that he would rather strengthen arguably their biggest Ligue 1 rivals in Paris Saint-Germain than lose top talent to the Premier League.

Aulas continued: "I know Nasser Al-Khelaifi (PSG chairman) told Noel Le Graet (French Football Federation president) that he is not investing that much in French players because he thought other presidents looked badly upon it.

"I want him to know that if he makes an offer for Alexandre (Lacazette) at least equal to that of the other clubs bidding for him, then Alex can go to Paris without (a) problem."

Aulas, who has overseen the sales of some key Lyon stars in recent times such as Bafetimbi Gomis, Clinton N'Jie and Samuel Umtiti, added: "When transfer money is shared abroad, it strengthens our competitors instead."

The fact that the Lyon president would rather let Lacazette join PSG than Arsenal represents a major setback in the latter's summer transfer business.

Given the amount of money floating around English football, it looks like Arsenal will have to pay significantly over the odds just to be in with a shout of acquiring the prolific centre-forward.

