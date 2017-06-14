As heavyweight boxing bouts go, Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would certainly be one of the more interesting events and a fight the paying public would want to see.

And it looks like it could happen after Fury took to his favourite social media platform to call out Anthony Joshua on Tuesday, tweeting: "I really don't believe AJ can lace my boots up."

Obviously, Joshua was not going to let that go and in response, he told Sky Sports News HQ on Wednesday that Tyson needs to get fit before any potential fight could be arranged.

Article continues below

"I don't think Tyson can lace his own boots at the minute! When Tyson is fit, when he's ready, we'll be ready.”

Ouch!

Article continues below

The 27-year-old heavyweight champ said that he wished Fury a speedy recovery from his much-publicised depression and drug addiction and said that when it does happen it will be the fight everyone wants to see.

"We're patient. I wish him a speedy recovery with all the stuff that he's got going on outside the ring.

"It's a fight that people want to see. He's one of my boxing rivals and I need this competition throughout my career. I can't wait for him to get back. We'll see if I can lace his boots when we come to blows."

Fury’s tweet actually for a change contains a grain of truth.

Many of the Gypsy Kings' fans still consider the fighter to be the lineal heavyweight champ and the nature of the loss of his titles does not sit well with many.

“Addressing the AJ call out, U need to fight me cuz ATM I'm still lineal champ! Been out of boxing nearly 2 years so that should make it fair on the others.

“I really don't believe that AJ can lace my boots up, I want to come back & see how good I am even with the time out. Me vs AJ is the biggest fight in boxing without a doubt!

“If this fight isn't made it will be like Lennox Lewis & riduc bowe. Now there is new challenges I can motivate myself again.

“Wilder & Aj & Parker even povetkin theses are the fights I want. Let's make this happen. Let's make boxing great”.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has a long way to go before he can hope to challenge the likes of Wilder, Parker, or Joshua though.

And the claim that Fury vs Joshua would be the biggest fight in boxing history seems pretty hollow considering the 90,000 fans who crammed into Wembley Stadium to see AJ claim the IBF & WBO belts.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms