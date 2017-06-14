FIFA 18: Predicting the 20 players with the highest ratings

We still have a little while to wait - just over three months, to be precise - but September will soon come around and FIFA 18 will hit the shelves.

EA Sports are currently in the process of putting the finishing touches on the latest instalment of their hugely successful gaming franchise.

The first hands-on reviews have been written up by journalists, the first trailers have been uploaded to YouTube and we now know that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature on the front cover for the very first time.

The Real Madrid forward was the highest-rated player on FIFA 17 - yes, ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi - but how will the ratings look this year?

We’ve attempted to predict the top 20 players on FIFA 18. Feel free to tell us what you think by leaving a comment at the bottom of the page.

20. Kylian Mbappe | AS Monaco

Predicted rating: 87

If Kylian Mbappe becomes the first £100 million footballer this summer, which is looking increasingly likely, EA Sports will need to respond by giving the French forward a rating of at least 87.

The AS Monaco starlet started FIFA 17 with a modest 71 rating. What a season he’s had.

19. Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City

Predicted rating: 88

Kevin De Bruyne was rated 88 on FIFA 17 and the Manchester City star should move into the top 20 list for the first time on FIFA 18.

18. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Unattached

Predicted rating: 88

After leaving Manchester United this summer, we expect 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic to drop down from seventh (90 rating) to 18th (88 rating).

17. Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid

Predicted rating: 89

Another fantastic season means Sergio Ramos should retain his 89 rating on FIFA 18.

16. Luka Modric | Real Madrid

Predicted rating: 89

Arguably the best central midfielder on the planet, Luka Modric deserves a 90 rating but he may need to settle for 89 again.

15. Thibaut Courtois | Chelsea

Predicted rating: 89

Thibaut Courtois might sneak into the 90s after winning the Premier League title with Chelsea.

There’s little to separate Belgium’s No. 1 from David de Gea and Manuel Neuer.

14. Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Predicted rating: 89

This should be the season Paul Pogba establishes his status as the Premier League’s best player.

The world’s most expensive footballer should increase his FIFA 17 rating by one point.

13. Sergio Aguero | Manchester City

Predicted rating: 89

Still one of the world’s most lethal centre-forwards, Sergio Aguero deserves to retain his 89 rating on FIFA 18.

12. Alexis Sanchez | Arsenal

Predicted rating: 89

Alexis Sanchez was only the 36th best player on FIFA 17, with a rating of 87, which seemed a little unfair.

Regardless of whether he’s still at Arsenal next season, the Chilean deserves an increase regarding his FIFA rating.

11. Jerome Boateng | Bayern Munich

Predicted rating: 90

The top-ranked centre-back on FIFA 17, we imagine Jerome Boateng will still have a rating of 90 on this year’s game.

10. Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich

Predicted rating: 90

Robert Lewandowski has just enjoyed his best goalscoring season - netting a magnificent 43 goals in 47 games - so it would be a shock if the Bayern Munich striker dropped out the top 10.

9. Eden Hazard | Chelsea

Predicted rating: 90

Eden Hazard was rated 88 on FIFA 17, despite his disastrous 2015-16 campaign.

The Belgian star rediscovered his form and confidence this season and played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s Premier League title triumph.

8. Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Predicted rating: 90

Gareth Bale has endured a hugely frustrating campaign because of various injury problems, but there’s no doubt the Real Madrid forward is a world-class talent.

The Welshman should cling on to his 90 rating.

7. David de Gea | Manchester United

Predicted rating: 90

Will David de Gea be Real Madrid’s No. 1 next season?

Whether he’s plying his trade at the Bernabeu or at Old Trafford, the Spanish goalkeeper should still be one of the top 10 players on FIFA 18.

6. Antoine Griezmann | Atletico Madrid

Predicted rating: 90

Some football fans would argue that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is now the third best player in the world.

We reckon EA Sports will make him the sixth best player on FIFA 18, up from 17th position on FIFA 17.

5. Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich

Predicted rating: 91

Manuel Neuer was the fifth highest-rated player on FIFA 17 - albeit with a 92 rating - and we don’t expect that to change on the next version.

4. Luis Suarez | Barcelona

Predicted rating: 91

Luis Suarez turns 31 in January but there are still few better players in world football.

3. Neymar | Barcelona

Predicted rating: 92

Many football fans would have expected Neymar to be challenging Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for top spot on FIFA 18 at the start of last season.

However, the Brazilian failed to kick-on during the 2016-17 campaign.

Twenty goals in 45 appearances was a relatively disappointing return from the Brazilian, who should keep his 92 rating.

2. Lionel Messi | Barcelona

Predicted rating: 94

Despite scoring a remarkable 54 goals for Barcelona this season, Lionel Messi is likely to remain the player with the second highest rating on FIFA.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid

Predicted rating: 95

He’s the FIFA 18 cover star and the overwhelming favourite to win the 2017 Ballon d’Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA rating should increase to a lofty 95.

