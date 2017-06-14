The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to become the NBA champions for the second time in the space of three seasons, and it's fair to say, Kevin Durant was in a celebratory mood.

Across five games in this year's Finals, Durant averaged 30-plus points a game, with his best performance coming in Game 1 when he scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Durant's performances throughout the NBA Finals earned him the Finals MVP award, and he made sure he found a way to celebrate this fantastic achievement with the fans after the game had finished on Monday night.

Leaving the Oracle Arena, Durant must have seen the group of Warriors fans celebrating the team's championship win and decided that he needed to show them some love and support for coming along and cheering for the team.

So, this year's Finals MVP decided to jump out of his car, as you can see in the video below, screaming and celebrating the team's title win with the Finals MVP trophy in hand as the fans chanted 'MVP!' in his direction.

Although he must have spent the rest of the night partying hard with his Golden State teammates with champagne flying in every direction, this moment will live long in the memory of Durant and the fans who were there to witness it as well.

Durant was the final piece for this Warriors super team that looks to dominate the NBA for many seasons to come, so long as the issue of money or egos doesn't come into play further down the line.

The team's big four of Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green could now rule over the league for many seasons to come, bringing several championships along with them since they're all under the age of 30.

The Golden State dynasty has officially begun, so expect more videos of their players celebrating with fans to come in the future.