Tennis

Andy Murray reacts hilariously to the possibility of facing Anthony Joshua in a fight

Now here's a sight you might not ever see again: Andy Murray playing tennis with Anthony Joshua, Rob Brydon and Jimmy Carr.

But that's exactly what happened at a special sponsor event in London on Wednesday morning.

Joshua, who beat Wladimir Klitschko in an epic clash at Wembley back in April, was trying a different kind of smash on a special court set up near Tower Bridge as Jaguar unveiled their new XF Sportbrake car.

Meanwhile, world No.1 Murray was looking equally fresh after crashing out of the French Open at the semi-final stage to Stan Wawrinka last week.

The duo were paired up with a popular comedian to play a few points.

As you would expect, Murray - with a bit of help from Jimmy Carr - emerged victorious.

As the players made their way off court, Sky Sports were able to grab a quick interview - which you can see in full by scrolling down.

Arguably the funniest part of the light-hearted interview comes quite early on when Joshua is asked about the prospect of a rematch with Murray in his more natural environment - the ring.

"I can imagine that!" Joshua said, gleefully looking at the much smaller Murray.

The camera then pans to the Scot who bursts into a very nervous sounding laughter before replying "I can't, I can't imagine it!"

Come on Andy be fair, Joshua faced you at your sport...

Of course, Murray's preparations for Wimbledon will be well underway so right now probably isn't the best time for a bout with a world heavyweight champion - even if it does only last a few seconds.

Before Wimbledon, though, the world No.1 is expected to feature at Queen's Club next week, where he will defend a title he has won five times in the past.

For Joshua, his next opponent is yet to be announced although a rematch with Klitschko looks likely.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

And when asked who he would like to see the IBF, IBO and WBA (Super) world champion fight next, Murray admitted he would prefer to watch Joshua-Klitschko II over a potential clash with Tyson Fury.

Murray said: "I would love to watch the Klitschko fight again. It was an amazing fight. Obviously a lot of drama. I think all the fans loved it.

"A fight against Fury would be great. When you get two Brits fighting against each other in a fight of that magnitude."

