WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Paige.

Paige teases WWE return

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The WWE's female division could be getting a huge boost very soon.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige took to social media recently to tease that she could be nearing her in-ring return very soon, as she has been recovering from a lingering neck injury. When she does make her return, it is expected that she'll be residing on Monday Night RAW, seeing as that is where she was drafted during the WWE Draft last year.

Her mother, soon after the draft, revealed on Twitter that Paige would be out-of-action for some time due to her injury, but that was before the former NXT Women's Champion was suspended by the WWE for 30 days after violating the company's wellness policy. Paige, however, claimed that she did not fail the test, but it was nearly a procedural issue.

Article continues below

Later last year, Paige was again suspended from the WWE, this time for 60 days, for once again failing the company's wellness policy. Paige's father released a statement claiming that what his daughter failed her test for was a prescription drug, but the WWE fired back with a claim of their own saying Paige "tested positive for an illegal substance, not a prescription drug."

She soon underwent successful neck injury to repair the damage done to it. After months of recuperation and traveling the world with her real-life boyfriend and former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, Paige seems to be ready to begin training for her in-ring return.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Paige took to Instagram to update the WWE Universe on her current status, and posted a few photos of herself putting in work in the gym:

She also took to Twitter to reveal that she was getting x-rays done on her neck to determine how far along she has come in recovery:

If all goes well, PWInsider their sources within the company reveal that, if all goes well, Paige could be back in the ring relatively soon. RAW could certainly use a breath of fresh air in their women's division, as the usual cycle of Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Bayley has really grown tiresome to many WWE fans.

Also on the roster are Micky James, Dana Brooke, Emma, and Nia Jax. Adding Paige to the mix would certainly make things interesting. 

What are your thoughts on Paige's eventual return to the WWE ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Rio Ferdinand’s tweet about Kylian Mbappe during France v England goes viral

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again