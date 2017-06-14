WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

The WWE's female division could be getting a huge boost very soon.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige took to social media recently to tease that she could be nearing her in-ring return very soon, as she has been recovering from a lingering neck injury. When she does make her return, it is expected that she'll be residing on Monday Night RAW, seeing as that is where she was drafted during the WWE Draft last year.

Her mother, soon after the draft, revealed on Twitter that Paige would be out-of-action for some time due to her injury, but that was before the former NXT Women's Champion was suspended by the WWE for 30 days after violating the company's wellness policy. Paige, however, claimed that she did not fail the test, but it was nearly a procedural issue.

Article continues below

Later last year, Paige was again suspended from the WWE, this time for 60 days, for once again failing the company's wellness policy. Paige's father released a statement claiming that what his daughter failed her test for was a prescription drug, but the WWE fired back with a claim of their own saying Paige "tested positive for an illegal substance, not a prescription drug."

She soon underwent successful neck injury to repair the damage done to it. After months of recuperation and traveling the world with her real-life boyfriend and former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, Paige seems to be ready to begin training for her in-ring return.

Article continues below

Paige took to Instagram to update the WWE Universe on her current status, and posted a few photos of herself putting in work in the gym:

She also took to Twitter to reveal that she was getting x-rays done on her neck to determine how far along she has come in recovery:

If all goes well, PWInsider their sources within the company reveal that, if all goes well, Paige could be back in the ring relatively soon. RAW could certainly use a breath of fresh air in their women's division, as the usual cycle of Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Bayley has really grown tiresome to many WWE fans.

Also on the roster are Micky James, Dana Brooke, Emma, and Nia Jax. Adding Paige to the mix would certainly make things interesting.

What are your thoughts on Paige's eventual return to the WWE ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms