Football

Costa celebrates against Southampton.

Diego Costa's brother rules out one possible move for the Chelsea star

After the entire Chelsea squad struggled in the 2015-16 campaign, Diego Costa was back to his best under new manager Antonio Conte this term.

The powerful centre-forward scored 22 goals in all competitions, including one in the FA Cup final, as the Blues regained the Premier League title in convincing fashion.

Despite his good performances, last week, Costa broke the news that he'd been informed via text message that he is not a part of Conte's plans for the upcoming season.

As you would expect, several clubs have been linked with the 28-year-old, from AC Milan and former team Atletico Madrid to a number of Chinese Super League sides.

However, one man who probably knows Costa better than most people - his brother - has opened up about the Spain international's options and ruled out one possible summer destination.

Costa's brother rules out one move

Jair, Costa's brother, claims that there are many bids on the table for the Chelsea striker, who has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge, but insists he'd rather stay in Europe.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

"Thankfully, Diego (Costa) has lots of offers", his brother told Yahoo Brazil, via The Mirror. "He has great affection for Atletico but right now, there is nothing (concrete). We have to wait and see what happens.

The 2017-18 season will often be referred to as footballers as a "World Cup year", in that it is the final campaign before the 2018 World Cup and represents their last chance to impress national team bosses.

Players will have this in mind when deciding their futures this summer, and Costa's brother has suggested it's very unlikely that the Brazilian-born Spaniard will move to China.

The Chinese Super League is a significant drop in quality compared to Europe's top leagues, and could seriously affect Costa's chances of making Spain's World Cup squad.

Spain v Israel - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

When asked about the China rumours, Jair added: "That (a move to China) is very difficult because next year is the World Cup and Diego wants to be there."

After a successful year in west London, Costa rounded off his season with Spain's second goal as they beat Macedonia 2-1 on Sunday in a World Cup qualifier.

Where do YOU think Diego Costa will end up next season? Be sure to leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard
Spain Football

