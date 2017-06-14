The French Rugby u20’s team are the latest in a long line of teams who have tried to face down the New Zealand Haka only to see it backfire on them spectacularly.

The French seemed to gain some kind of physiological advantage over the Junior All Blacks following the 80-second stare down, which ended when South African referee Mike Adamson could be heard telling the Les Blues captain Florian Verhaeghe to get his team ready to kick off.

“Captain, can you get your team ready for kick-off? We're kicking off in one minute. Captain, let's get the team ready for kick-off. I'll tell their captain the same.”

The New Zealander’s were the first team to break the stalemate and stepped back to get the game started, so you would think that the u20 All Blacks were rattled – but you couldn’t be more wrong!

For the first 40, the baby All Blacks tore the French apart taking a very useful 29-0 into halftime and quickly turning it into an even better 36-0 seven minutes into the second half.

The French managed to get on the score sheet in the 50th minute and then score an impressive 19 unanswered points.

However, it was not enough as they lost 39-26 in Georgia.

The u20 All Blacks victory sets up a tasty looking final against England on Monday following their 24-22 semi-final victory.

If the England u20’s manage to beat the New Zealander’s, it will continue a gold summer of England youth team victories following the u20 England football team’s maiden Junior World Cup win.

It was a tight game in which highly rated England captain Zach Mercer, along with scrum-half Alex Mitchell, scored converted tries.

Saracens fly-half Max Malins also impressed.

As the Boks started to look like they were coming back into the game, Zach Mercer demonstrated why he was named Rugby Players' Association (RPA) Young Player of the Year when he showed sublime skills to score the decisive try to shell the win.

You can see the intense standoff after the Haka in the video below.

It will be England’s fourth world title in five years if they manage to beat the u20’s All Blacks on Sunday.

It will certainly be an enthralling way to spend Sunday afternoon!

