Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Kevin Durant holds mutual respect for LeBron James

Kevin Durant won his first ever NBA Championship on Monday night when he helped his Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, ending the series 4-1 in their favor.

Durant finished every single one of the five games played in this year's Finals with 30-plus points, despite the vast majority of the time being marked by one of the best players the NBA has ever seen in Cleveland's LeBron James.

However, although he may have got the better of the Cavaliers star, the Finals MVP has been very down to earth about his opponent, recognizing his greatness and what he has brought to the league since being drafted.

Durant was the first t admit what LeBron managed to achieve in this year's Finals, which is a triple-double, so while many have been saying it was the Warriors star that got the better of Cleveland's icon, the player's stat sheet says otherwise.

Durant said: "The man averaged a triple-double. I didn’t do enough slaying.”

James averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game through five games on NBA's biggest stage of them all.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Durant said as well it felt great to win against someone who he considers to be a rival, but he also knows that LeBron's work ethic means the battle between them isn't over, and that he'll have to be back in the gym soon in order to stay on top, as that's exactly what the Cavaliers star will be doing.

The Finals MVP also said that while they fight hard against one another on the court, as soon as the game is over, there's nothing but mutual respect for one another, and he can't wait to step on the court to compete against LeBron again next season.

There's no doubt that these two are the best players in the NBA right now, and with the way their teams have been performing in the playoffs respectively, there's going to be plenty more battles between them in the seasons to come.

