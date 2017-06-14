Triple H rightfully gets the majority of the credit for making NXT what it is today.

Granted, he received help from the late Dusty Rhodes who helped create the wonderful characters we see on screen today, and the reason they’re in WWE in the first place is probably down to William Regal who has a keen eye for talent.

NXT SUCCESS

Beyond that, we’re looking at guys like Matt Bloom, Sarah Amato, Norman Smiley and Robbie Brookside as some of the trainers that help the recruits with the in-ring aspects.

All of this came about because of The Game, though, who took NXT as his project and turned it from the gimmicky competition-themed show, to effectively turning it into a third brand which has amassed a legion of loyal followers of its own.

That’s how he’s been able to bring in the stellar names, ranging from Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor and many more.

There have been plenty of NXT stars that are now on the main roster after ‘graduating’ from developmental, and some have been hit and miss.

Stars like Kevin Owens and Charlotte have been used incredibly well since being called-up with multiple championship wins, while others haven’t been as lucky.

FRUSTRATION

According to IWNerd, the misuse of several NXT stars is now resulting in Triple H being frustrated with Vince McMahon because some of his NXT stars haven’t been treated properly since being called up to Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE.

The source is claiming that specific examples of this include Bayley, Sasha Banks and the cruiserweight stars; and it’s clear to see that recently, they haven’t been living up to expectations and fans seem to be turning on Bayley too.

They added that Triple H feels like the work that has gone into developing the stars on NXT is being wasted away when they are moved up to the main roster and it has led to him being frustrated with Vince – especially since he’s unable to do anything about it based on his status in the company and who is in charge, so he doesn’t get a big say on it.

While these claims can’t be confirmed as we don’t know the ins and outs of what’s going on behind the scenes, it does seem likely that it would frustrate him considering his reputation is on the line.

He’s praised when things are going well, and his reputation will take a hit when things backfire.

For example, Bayley was destined for a Daniel Bryan-like push to the top, but she’s been booked horribly recently and probably won’t be in the title picture anytime soon and fingers will perhaps be pointed at The Game.

There’s not much he can do about it but hope that Vince decides to use them better in the future.

