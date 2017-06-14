GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Ziggler Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura claims Dolph Ziggler could leave WWE for Japan soon

Published

Football News
24/7

Dolph Ziggler heads into this Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view with the most experience, as he’ll feature in the main event where he’s the only one who has captured and successfully cashed-in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

He’s part of a star-studded line-up, where Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles will be looking to capture their first Money in the Bank victory with a chance to pretty much guarantee themselves a run with the WWE Championship.

WWE FUTURE

Since WrestleMania 33, The Show Off has been involved in a feud with the King of Strong Style after he arrived on SmackDown LIVE following a loss to NXT Champion, Bobby Roode.

Ziggler lost the match at Backlash against Nakamura, but recently found himself in headlines when a YouTuber called him out for standing her up on a date.

Ignoring all of the personal things surrounding their situation, the thing that stood out the most was that Trisha Paytas claimed Ziggler is leaving wrestling soon.

At the time, Paytas claimed: “By the way for all you wrestling fans for anyone who’s gonna, like, hate on me, wrestling is f***ing fake.

“This man is a 37-year-old man, not a god, who is leaving wrestling soon anyways.”

Obviously, nobody would pay too much attention to a YouTuber who has been stood up on a date – but Nakamura’s appearance on Talking Smack has fans talking on whether Ziggler is, in fact, leaving WWE soon.

ON HIS WAY OUT?

Appearing alongside Renee Young and John Bradshaw Layfield, Nakamura praised Ziggler for being a fantastic wrestler but also claimed that Ziggler could go to Japan soon.

He said: “Dolph Ziggler, I felt – so, I debut at the SmackDown, so I feel that he’s such a good wrestler.

"So, if he goes to Japan – probably soon, so...I felt I want to wrestle with him more and more.”

Renee did her best to brush it off, claiming it was ‘breaking news’ before moving on – as you’ll be able to see in the clip below.

Ziggler’s future has always been in question, as it’s obvious he’s been misused for years and has other ventures he can dive into, such as his comedy gig.

It was a hot topic conversation some years ago too whether it was thought he’d be on his way out, but ended up signing a new deal to remain with WWE.

The issue with Nakamura’s comments is that it could be the language barrier and he may not have intended on saying Ziggler could be leaving soon, even if it did sound like that.

Based on Ziggler’s contract history, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more exit rumours now follow.

