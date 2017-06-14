Even though Manchester United won the EFL Cup and Europa League, they finished sixth in the Premier League and were comfortably the top six's lowest scorers.

Their tally of 54 league goals was at least 23 less than their five main rivals, and while the released Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted 17 times, Juan Mata was the second-highest on just six.

As a consequence, manager Jose Mourinho has made adding more goals to him a major priority and has reportedly identified Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti in the number nine position.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who scored 11 goals this season, is another man on Mourinho's summer wishlist, due to the speed, trickery and creativity he would inject into his attack.

Having already agreed a £30.7 million for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, United are confident of completing a deal for Perisic - and here are the key reasons why.

Why United are confident of signing Perisic

Not only has new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti said that he will not stand in the way if any member of his new squad wishes to leave the club, but Perisic himself is interested in a move to Old Trafford.

The Independent have reported that the dynamic 28-year-old is "hugely keen and excited" to play for Mourinho, and personal terms have already been agreed.

Perisic, who moved to the San Siro from Wolfsburg in 2015, has "desperate" for the move to happen for a long time and can provide the type of work ethic Mourinho demands from wide men.

Perhaps the most important reason why Man Utd are feeling confident is because Inter themselves are facing their own monetary pressures.

The Italian giants, who finished seventh in Serie A in 2016-17, need to bring in £26 million before the end of June in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

This could result in Inter accepting a lower fee for Perisic as they try and meet their FFP requirements, but let's not forget that United are still looking to sign Morata.

Perisic and Morata to Man Utd?

The "Special One" wants both deals to be sorted out by the beginning of July, with the main stumbling block at this moment in time being the respective transfer fees.

After Morata's agent confirmed United's initial bid, Real Madrid are said to be holding out for a whopping £78 million for the 24-year-old, who scored 20 goals this term.

Inter want close to £50 million for Perisic, while Man Utd are currently only willing to pay around £15 million less than that for the Croatian.

Even though negotiations with Morata are believed to have progressed "very smoothly", the fact that Real may demand goalkeeper David de Gea in any possible deal is still proving to be a further complication.

