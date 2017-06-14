Finn Balor on why he hasn't used the 'Demon King' gimmick

The WWE Universe has been missing out on one of the most beloved gimmicks in the company lately.

Finn Balor typically rocks his "Demon King" gimmick only during high-profile matches inside the ring, but we haven't been seeing much of that as of late. Recently, Balor was involved in a major main event at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this month, as he, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt suffered a loss to Samoa Joe in a Fatal Five-Way match.

The bout was to determine who would challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at Great Balls of Fire, and Joe won the bout after rendering Balor unconscious with the Coquina Clutch. Although the bout was a major main event, Balor still didn't dub his "Demon King" persona during the match.

The last time Balor used the gimmick on WWE TV was for his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins last year when he defeated "The Architect" to become the first WWE Universal Champion in the history of the company. Unfortunately for Balor, however, he suffered a bad shoulder injury during the match that would force him to relinquish the title, as he was held out-of-action for several months.

Balor recently did an interview with Adam Santarossa of news.com.au to promote the WWE's 2017 Australian tour. During the interview, Balor revealed why the WWE Universe hasn't seen the "Demon King" gimmick on WWE programming lately (quotes via IWNerd):

“The Demon character is something I draw on occasion. It’s something that requires a lot of focus to tap into and really requires the right situation for me to sort of draw on that darker side of my personality.

"Since I’ve been back on Raw, the opportunity hasn’t really presented itself to tap into that side and I’ve had such a good time being back I haven’t wanted to change. I quite like walking out in my sweet new Balor club jacket. popping my collar and being Mr Cool.”

Perhaps the next time we see Balor rock the "Demon King" gimmick will be at SummerSlam later this August, meaning the Irishman could only be looking to use the character on the WWE's big four PPVs exclusively (SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania).

What are your thoughts on Balor not having used the "Demon King" gimmick on WWE TV for a while?

