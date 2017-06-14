As far as the rumour mill goes, Arsenal might be the busiest team in the transfer market so far this summer.

But, in reality, the Gunners have only bought in Bosnian left-back Sead Kolisinac on a free transfer.

Interest in wonderkid Kylian Mbappe - who tore England to shreds on Tuesday night - as well as Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar has made the headlines, but the players that may be leaving the club have been just as prevalent.

Article continues below

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are in a well-documented contract saga with the club and are believed to be holding out for deals in and around the £350,000-a-week mark.

Neither man is yet to confirm their intentions and speculation is growing that Sanchez may head to Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Hector Bellerin is another man who has some options this summer and it looks like he could depart north London.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has developed into one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe since he broke into the Arsenal first team back in 2014.

Arsenal brought him to England from Barcelona in 2011, but it appears as though, like Cesc Fabregas before him, the Catalan giants want to bring him back.

Barcelona man Denis Suarez, who himself only joined Barcelona last summer, revealed to Mundo Deportivo that he has spoken to his Spanish Under-21 teammate this summer and revealed Bellerin's thoughts on the move.

“I have spoken with him, and on the one hand he's keen to come and on the other he feels tied to Arsenal. I hope he can come,” Suarez said.

Bellerin only signed a brand new six-year deal in November of last year where he got a significant pay bump up to a reported £100,000.

The now three-time Spanish international fell out of favour at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of the season when Arsene Wenger converted his side to a 3-5-2 formation and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain flourished in his space on the right.

Could it be that Wenger doesn't deem Bellerin as essential in his new formation? Barcelona are clearly hurting for a right-back after deploying centre-midfielder Sergi Roberto there last season and a man of Bellerin's attacking instincts would suit them perfectly.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms