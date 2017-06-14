GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona star reveals what Hector Bellerin has told him about potential move back to Barca

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As far as the rumour mill goes, Arsenal might be the busiest team in the transfer market so far this summer.

But, in reality, the Gunners have only bought in Bosnian left-back Sead Kolisinac on a free transfer.

Interest in wonderkid Kylian Mbappe - who tore England to shreds on Tuesday night - as well as Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar has made the headlines, but the players that may be leaving the club have been just as prevalent.

Article continues below

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are in a well-documented contract saga with the club and are believed to be holding out for deals in and around the £350,000-a-week mark.

Neither man is yet to confirm their intentions and speculation is growing that Sanchez may head to Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Hector Bellerin is another man who has some options this summer and it looks like he could depart north London.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has developed into one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe since he broke into the Arsenal first team back in 2014.

Arsenal brought him to England from Barcelona in 2011, but it appears as though, like Cesc Fabregas before him, the Catalan giants want to bring him back.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Barcelona man Denis Suarez, who himself only joined Barcelona last summer, revealed to Mundo Deportivo that he has spoken to his Spanish Under-21 teammate this summer and revealed Bellerin's thoughts on the move.

“I have spoken with him, and on the one hand he's keen to come and on the other he feels tied to Arsenal. I hope he can come,” Suarez said.

Bellerin only signed a brand new six-year deal in November of last year where he got a significant pay bump up to a reported £100,000.

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

The now three-time Spanish international fell out of favour at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of the season when Arsene Wenger converted his side to a 3-5-2 formation and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain flourished in his space on the right.

Could it be that Wenger doesn't deem Bellerin as essential in his new formation? Barcelona are clearly hurting for a right-back after deploying centre-midfielder Sergi Roberto there last season and a man of Bellerin's attacking instincts would suit them perfectly.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again