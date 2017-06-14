Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Andre Iguodala.

Andre Iguodala gives Kevin Durant special message during NBA title celebrations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Durant was one of the many reasons why the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship this season.

His average of 30-plus points a game across this year's five games in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite going up against LeBron James led to him being awarded the Finals MVP trophy.

Durant moved from a team which he couldn't properly flourish in the Oklahoma City Thunder, to one where he could in the Warriors, and truly established himself as one of the best, if not, the best player in the NBA today.

During the celebrations of their team's championship win, the first of Durant's career, the Finals MVP was told by his teammate Andre Iguodala: "F**k everybody else, you're the best!" Skip to 2:15 in the video below.

That's a hard point to argue against, as after all, he did become just the sixth player in NBA history to score 30-plus points in every game of the NBA Finals series, joining the likes of Elgin Baylor, Ricky Barry, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal.

This points tally whilst going up against LeBron James as well, which is something within itself. Then again, the Cavaliers icon did become the first player in NBA Finals history to average a triple-double as he averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game through five games, so it was almost an equal trade between the two players.

It was for this reason that the 28-year-old believes he didn't get the better of James in the Finals despite the end result of him and Golden State winning the NBA title.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Durant said: "The man averaged a triple-double. I didn’t do enough slaying.”

Nevertheless, many will agree with Iguodala's evaluation that Durant is now the best player in the NBA today and this reign looks set to continue for as long as the Warriors superteam stays together, bringing likely more championships to the Bay Area as well.

With the way both Durant's Golden State and LeBron's Cleveland have been performing in the playoffs over recent seasons though, there's bound to be another rematch between the two in the not so distant future.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Topics:
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again