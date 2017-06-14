Kevin Durant was one of the many reasons why the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship this season.

His average of 30-plus points a game across this year's five games in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite going up against LeBron James led to him being awarded the Finals MVP trophy.

Durant moved from a team which he couldn't properly flourish in the Oklahoma City Thunder, to one where he could in the Warriors, and truly established himself as one of the best, if not, the best player in the NBA today.

During the celebrations of their team's championship win, the first of Durant's career, the Finals MVP was told by his teammate Andre Iguodala: "F**k everybody else, you're the best!" Skip to 2:15 in the video below.

That's a hard point to argue against, as after all, he did become just the sixth player in NBA history to score 30-plus points in every game of the NBA Finals series, joining the likes of Elgin Baylor, Ricky Barry, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal.

This points tally whilst going up against LeBron James as well, which is something within itself. Then again, the Cavaliers icon did become the first player in NBA Finals history to average a triple-double as he averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game through five games, so it was almost an equal trade between the two players.

It was for this reason that the 28-year-old believes he didn't get the better of James in the Finals despite the end result of him and Golden State winning the NBA title.

Durant said: "The man averaged a triple-double. I didn’t do enough slaying.”

Nevertheless, many will agree with Iguodala's evaluation that Durant is now the best player in the NBA today and this reign looks set to continue for as long as the Warriors superteam stays together, bringing likely more championships to the Bay Area as well.

With the way both Durant's Golden State and LeBron's Cleveland have been performing in the playoffs over recent seasons though, there's bound to be another rematch between the two in the not so distant future.