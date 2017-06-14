GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Vince.

Bruce Prichard reveals the most demanding superstar Vince McMahon has dealt with

Vince McMahon has seen some of the most entertaining WWE stars of all time come and go.

He’s worked with the legends in Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage and Andre the Giant, while the likes of Shawn Michaels, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin helped shape the WWE to what it is today and played a big part in the demise of WCW.

EGOS

Vince is still going strong, though, having seen the rise of Randy Orton and John Cena, to helping create the future stars in Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

It’s safe to say, he’s probably seen it all and dealt with plenty of egos backstage.

That’s part and parcel of dealing with mega stars, and former WWE producer Bruce Prichard has revealed who was the most demanding that Vince had to deal with.

Speaking on his brilliant ‘Something to Wrestle With’ podcast, Prichard has claimed that The Texas Rattlesnake proved to be the most demanding, as his soaring popularity meant he wanted to be involved in everything.

MOST DEMANDING

According to IWNerd, when asked if it was Austin, Prichard said: “Absolutely.

Wendy's Brings #bbq4Merica With Actors Alfonso Ribeiro And Ralph Macchio, And Pro Wrestling Hall Of Famer Steve Austin

“You have to put him over when you’re talking about this because the son of a b***h drew more money, made more money for the company.

“So, he was demanding in that you had him going out on every appearance, you had him doing every Make-A-Wish, you had him making every event, every television, every radio.

“So, with that, he came back to you and he wanted the best of the best from everybody at all times. Steve went harder than anybody else at that time. And he was run hard and put up wet. And with all of that, he wants the best out of everybody.

“He wanted the best creative. He wanted to be catered to. He didn’t want to have to worry about anything else. He wanted his s**t done. He was demanding but he wasn’t that hard to deal with.

“For me, he was straight forward, no bulls**t. You knew where you stood with him and that was it. Sometimes you didn’t like it, but you didn’t wonder where the hell you stood with him. So, that’s demanding but at the same time, I’d rather have that than trying to read the tea leaves with somebody wondering what they want.”

Austin is often credited for taking WWE to its highest point of popularity during the Attitude Era, as well as helping Vince defeat Ted Turner’s WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

Without him in the business, WWE might have looked very different to what we’re seeing today so he had every right to demand what he wanted and McMahon should have gone out of his way to cater to him.

Topics:
Stone Cold Steve Austin
John Cena
WWE

