Football

Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe shows off his new hairstyle on Twitter

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe has the world at his feet right now.

The 18-year-old striker might just be the most in-demand footballer on the planet.

The fact that AS Monaco have rejected an £87 million bid from Arsenal proves that he’s likely to become the game’s first £100m player, with Real Madrid reportedly preparing a £120m move.

Mbappe was one of a number of players who impressed for France in their 3-2 win over England on Tuesday night.

His performance prompted the perfect tweet from Rio Ferdinand.

“Mbappe is 18 😂😂😂😂😂,” Ferdinand wrote on Twitter.

His tweet has so far received more than 18,000 retweets. Clearly, his surprise at Mbappe’s quality at such a young age is shared by a number of football fans.

Meulensteen: 'Man United should sign Mbappe'

Considering the Monaco striker’s immense talent, it’s quite surprising Manchester United appear to be so far behind Los Blancos in the race for Mbappe’s signature.

But Sir Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand man at Old Trafford, Rene Meulensteen, believes Jose Mourinho should sign the teenager, who he believes has “unbelievable potential”.

“I like many of the players United have been linked to. But I really like Mbappe. That would be brilliant though I don’t know how genuine the interest is," Meulensteen said, per the Mirror.

“But if they were to get him they’d have pace and goal-scoring opportunities. He would shake up United’s front-line. He has unbelievable potential in my opinion.”

Watch: Mbappe's skills show vs England

Mbappe wants Real Madrid

Mbappe is expected to stay in Monaco for another season but he could well make the biggest move in history in 2018.

Real Madrid is his preferred destination, apparently. Speaking after France’s win over England at the Stade de France, the striker admitted Los Blancos have been trying to sign him since he was 14-years-old.

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening,” he said, per the Mirror.

“Real Madrid? They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.”

Mbappe has a new look

Mbappe took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to show off his new look. Posing for a photo with Jires Kembo-Ekoko, who plays for Al Nasr and is referred to as a brother by Mbappe, Kylian showed off his new blond look.

Check out how fans reacted to Mbappe’s new hairdo below.

Which club will Mbappe sign for? Let us know in the comments section below!

