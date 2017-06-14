Another major professional wrestling stable could reunite in the WWE.

While the WWE is looked upon as the creme de la creme of the professional wrestling world, the industry is running very strong overseas in Japan where some of the best talents in the world currently work. Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor once graced the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) squared circle, where he stood alongside Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as members of The Bullet Club.

The Bullet Club is still alive and well today, as some of Japan's biggest stars serve as members of the stable. Since coming to WWE, however, Balor has been unable to reference his association with the club, instead wearing a leather jacket that dubs the phrase "Balor Club."

Article continues below

Despite the fact that he can't reference The Bullet Club on WWE TV, it doesn't rule out a Bullet Club-esk debut for the faction down the line, seeing as Gallows and Anderson are also members of the WWE roster.

Balor recently did an interview with News.com.au to promote the WWE's upcoming Australia tour, and commented on the possibility of a Bullet Club reunion in WWE (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"It's something that comes up every now and again, whether we should reform The Club. To me it was a moment in time. That moment for me was four years ago. A lot has changed in those four years.

"Myself, Luke, Karl have a lot of history together and AJ (Styles) is on Smackdown, the possibility of perhaps reuniting in the future, sure it's tasty to a lot of people.

"I think individually right now we're all stronger on our own paths. Maybe that will change in the future. We may need to reassemble the troops, but for now I think we're all doing fine."

Balor also commented on missing WrestleMania 33 after being out due to injury, stemming from his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins where he tore his rotator cuff:

"It was quite an interesting scenario, because the reality was I actually was fit and I was ready and I was back wrestling, there was just no space on the card at WrestleMania.

"Obviously I had done my part in the rehabilitation, but it was kind of too late situating anything to do with the card. There was literally no space left, no opponents left, that was the reality of it."

What are your thoughts on possibly seeing Balor and The Bullet Club reunite on WWE TV? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms