Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball makes fun of his dad's involvement in hilarious new commercial

The NBA Draft is just over a week away, shifting the focus from the Golden State Warriors' championship victory to the incoming blue chip prospects. 

Players like Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and more are set to dip their toes into the NBA waters, leaving behind their successful college careers to transition to the big leagues. They'll be going out of the frying pan and into the fire soon enough. 

Perhaps no draftee has been under the microscope more than Ball, who skyrocketed up draft boards as he dazzled as a Freshman with the UCLA Bruins. His mix of shooting, passing and vision make him one of the most exciting prospects entering the NBA.

The flip side, of course, is that his father LaVar Ball has been a lightning rod for controversy and attention. LaVar's been making headlines as he works to raise the profile of both his son and his self-owned and created company Big Baller Brand. 

Foot Locker decided to bring some of the top prospects together for a commercial celebrating Father's Day, having each player reflect on their relationship with their fathers. The hook? Lonzo's hilarious vignette about how his father has... guided... him on his journey to the NBA. 

"Of course there's that big day when your dad berates your high school coach, in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches," Ball says.

Lonzo and LaVar have an interesting relationship, with LaVar being what could be best described as aggressively supportive of his son as he grabs national attention heading into the draft. Lonzo plays off of that perfectly, creating a legitimately funny moment. 

"Or that special moment when your dad sits you down and tells you where you're going to college, copyrights your name to make it a part of a family lifestyle brand, went on First Take and shouted back-and-forth with Stephen A. Smith about how you're already better than the reigning league MVP.

"All those interviews from the stands during college games, the public spats with all-time greats, soundbite after soundbite to the national media, and then tells 29 out of 30 teams to not bother drafting you," Lonzo added. 

All that "baggage" and Ball is still set to be one of the first players called on draft night. As it stands the Los Angeles Lakers remain the likeliest spot for him at No. 2, the only team that Lonzo has worked out for thus far. 

