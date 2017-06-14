GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kylian Mbappe.

Amazing video shows Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry are almost identical on the pitch

If Kylian Mbappe wasn't the hottest property in world football before France's friendly with England, he certainly is now.

The 18-year-old wonderkid put on a show as 10-man France came from behind to defeat England 3-2 in Paris.

Even though the Monaco man didn't get on the scoresheet himself, he terrorised the England backline from start to finish and the Three Lions could not handle his runs in behind.

During one moment in the first half, Mbappe took the ball down the left-hand side of the box and proceeded to turn Eric Dier and Phil Jones inside out before Tom Heaton saved his near post effort.

His pace, skill and the way he often drifts inside from the left - and the obvious France and Monaco links - have led many to proclaim that Mbappe is a new version of the great Thierry Henry.

The former Arsenal forward is one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the Premier League and is the Gunners' all-time record goalscorer.

He also did it all with France winning both the World Cup and European championships, so they are some lofty shoes for Mbappe to fill.

However, with each passing performance, the comparison becomes more and more clear and a video on Twitter has surfaced showing how Mbappe's moment against England is almost a replica of what Henry did for Barcelona in 2009.

Arsenal have been hot on Mbappe's trail all summer, but after the friendly, the young striker was asked about Real Madrid's interest.

"Real Madrid? They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.

"We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen," said Mbappe.

"We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening."

France v England - International Friendly

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to be prepared to break the world record fee in order to land Mbappe, but back in April, he wasn't so certain.

"Obviously it would be hypocritical and a lie to say that we are not looking at him," Wenger told French broadcaster SFR Sport.

"But he's already in the bracket of clubs who are, perhaps, much better financed than us."

Will he end up at Arsenal? Or will Wenger's infamous ability to nearly sign top stars come back to haunt him?

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
AS Monaco

