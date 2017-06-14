Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant believes Kyrie Irving is better than Allen Iverson

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's always going to be difficult for Kyrie Irving to be the best player on the Cleveland Cavaliers while LeBron James still plays for the team, but his efforts are being recognized by his fellow players in the NBA.

His Cavaliers may have lost the NBA Finals series 4-1 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night following a Game 5 129-120 loss, but Irving has been putting in performances to he should be up there and discussed as one of the best players in the league today.

The 25-year-old recently received recognition from Golden State's Kevin Durant following his performances in this year's Finals when he made an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast: Finals MVP edition. 

The Finals MVP said that he enjoys watching Irving play because he knows how hard he has worked to get to this current stage in his career. He also said he has never seen anybody else like him. You can listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Durant said: "Kyrie just makes you happy. He makes you happy when you watch him play. You just smile when you watch him play, cause it's like, for somebody to be that skilled, you know had to work tirelessly. The stuff he has in his package is next level stuff that, like, you can teach your kids how to do it, but you'll never be able to do it.

"I've never seen anybody block his layup. He's 6'2". I've never seen one person pin his layup on the glass. Not one. Cause like, the spin he got on it, And he don't even have to look at it, it's like, I got so much respect for him because I know how much work he put in to be that good. I've never seen anybody like him."

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Durant went on to say he believes Kyrie is better than NBA legend Allen Iverson.

“Kyrie is better than AI to me. I’m going from like skill for skill. His handle is better. We might have to cut that out—I don’t want no problems with AI. Y’all might have to cut that one. I don’t want that to get out. I’m just saying I feel like Kyrie got more skill.”

NBA Europe Live - Philadelphia 76ers vs CSKA Moscow - October 11, 2006

Throughout the five games of this year's NBA Finals series, Irving averaged 29.4 points, four rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game played.

Topics:
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again