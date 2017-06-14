Other than the prospect of Floyd Mayweather stepping into a ring for the 50th time to take on the UFC’s Conor McGregor, the super fight the world is now talking about is Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez.

After years of asking, fans finally got their wish when the news was confirmed after Canelo’s convincing one-sided victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

MIDDLEWEIGHT SUPER FIGHT

It’s clear that the red-haired Mexican had numerous opportunities to put him away, but the highlight of the night saw Canelo call out Triple G as they finally stood face to face after confirming they will be opponents on September 16 in Las Vegas.

The Kazakh knockout artist recently criticised his rival for his performance, as well as his failure to put away his opponent while Golovkin himself has been a hot topic of conversation based on his last fight.

Many have claimed that Daniel Jacobs edged a decision, as he also took Golovkin the distance to end his 23-fight knockout streak – and it’s probably why the fight was finally confirmed a lot quicker than before as Golden Boy perhaps feel they stand a genuine chance of capitalising on Golovkin’s clear flaws.

We’ve heard from some big names already as they’ve predicted who will leave the victor.

Mayweather is perhaps the biggest name to talk about it, claiming Golovkin will fall to Canelo when they meet, and now WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has had his say on who will walk away the winner.

The Bronze Bomber currently has his hands full as he continues calling out the biggest names in the heavyweight division; eyeing up clashes against Joseph Parker as well as Anthony Joshua.

PREDICTION

He once claimed that Triple G would defeat Canelo, but seems to have changed his tune as he now thinks Canelo will reign supreme on September 16, with Boxing Scene speculating that his decision could be down to their previous performances.

According to Boxing Scene, Wilder said: “Man, you know, I like Triple G.

“I like what he do and stuff like that – but I also like Canelo, though. I think I’m gonna go with Canelo.

“I probably wouldn’t have said that a year ago or something like that. I like Triple G, I like everything about him. He’s a cool dude. I linked up with him many a time and seen him in different areas.

“He’s just a nice guy, and Canelo is too. But on this one I got to go for Canelo.

“I’m glad this fight is being made. It’s good for the sport. I’m the type of guy where I can be happy for a fighter. I’m not that guy that if they win, I go in and pick out their flaws.”

It’s too close to call right now, but Canelo seems to have the big backers in his corner as he looks to add the very first zero on Golovkin’s impeccable record.

Do you agree with Deontay Wilder? Will Canelo defeat Golovkin? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

