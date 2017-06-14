GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Richard Keys..

Twitter roasts Richard Keys for poking fun at Brazilian Ronaldo after legends match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Richard Keys hasn’t done himself any favours in recent years, has he?

While the 60-year-old hasn’t been completely shunned from TV punditry, it’s been a downward trajectory since his resignation from Sky Sports in 2011.

That being said, it isn’t to say that his views on the game have dismissed nor his activity on Twitter.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

This was certainly the case this week when Keys made a fleeting comment regarding a recent Real Madrid legends. Besides, one of the most notable names on the teamsheet proved no other than Ronaldo Nazario.

The Brazilian namesake of Real’s current headline performer donned the famous white shirt between 2002 and 2007 with quite the success. There can be no doubting the achievement of 104 strikes in just 177 appearances.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Moreover, he was undoubtedly one of the greatest players of his generation. Not only did he star for Barcelona, both Milan clubs and one of the greatest Brazilian teams of all time but his performances are vindicated by three FIFA World Player of the Year Awards.

As a result, there’s no surprise people were happy to see him taking to the Bernabeu turf once again. A 4-0 victory for the Real legends over their AS Roma rivals proved a fitting homecoming present, too.

A certain aforementioned TV presenter appeared less pleased to see the 40-year-old make his comeback, though.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

One thing that was clear from Ronaldo’s return was his continued struggles with his weight – something that hampered the final years of his career. It has since emerged that this a result of hypothyroidism that makes it incredibly difficult to lose body fat.

Nevertheless, Keys was still keen to make a somewhat unfair cross-Ronaldo comparison via Twitter. The post can be seen below:

To say supporters weren’t too happy about it, would be putting it mildly. Not only is it contrasting one of the world’s elite athletes with a retired veteran, but is a general insult to a legend of the game.

Of course, there was no genuine malice towards a player who was once known for his immense fitness yet it was uncalled for nevertheless. He has certainly been made to know it.

Here are the pick of the tweets:

Anybody thinking that admiration for the ‘original’ Ronaldo has waned, has been made to realise the contrary. After all, what could easily have proven a trivial tweet has been met with a substantial backlash.

It shows that people have far from forgotten the Brazilian’s achievements and that he is still held fondly in the footballing community. After all, the recent legends matches suggest weight gain is no foil to talent and skill.

Besides, where’s your World Cup Mr. Keys?

64th FIFA Congress - Opening Ceremony

Who do you think was the better player - Cristiano Ronaldo or Brazilian Ronaldo? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Brazil Football
Ronaldo
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

WWE Superstar Paige drops big hint over her future in the company

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Why Triple H is very frustrated with Vince McMahon

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Rachel Riley leaves Sky Sports after abuse - Gary Neville posts perfect tweet

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Dele Alli absolutely nailed it with his tweet about Paul Pogba back in 2013

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again