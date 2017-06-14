Richard Keys hasn’t done himself any favours in recent years, has he?

While the 60-year-old hasn’t been completely shunned from TV punditry, it’s been a downward trajectory since his resignation from Sky Sports in 2011.

That being said, it isn’t to say that his views on the game have dismissed nor his activity on Twitter.

This was certainly the case this week when Keys made a fleeting comment regarding a recent Real Madrid legends. Besides, one of the most notable names on the teamsheet proved no other than Ronaldo Nazario.

The Brazilian namesake of Real’s current headline performer donned the famous white shirt between 2002 and 2007 with quite the success. There can be no doubting the achievement of 104 strikes in just 177 appearances.

Moreover, he was undoubtedly one of the greatest players of his generation. Not only did he star for Barcelona, both Milan clubs and one of the greatest Brazilian teams of all time but his performances are vindicated by three FIFA World Player of the Year Awards.

As a result, there’s no surprise people were happy to see him taking to the Bernabeu turf once again. A 4-0 victory for the Real legends over their AS Roma rivals proved a fitting homecoming present, too.

A certain aforementioned TV presenter appeared less pleased to see the 40-year-old make his comeback, though.

One thing that was clear from Ronaldo’s return was his continued struggles with his weight – something that hampered the final years of his career. It has since emerged that this a result of hypothyroidism that makes it incredibly difficult to lose body fat.

Nevertheless, Keys was still keen to make a somewhat unfair cross-Ronaldo comparison via Twitter. The post can be seen below:

To say supporters weren’t too happy about it, would be putting it mildly. Not only is it contrasting one of the world’s elite athletes with a retired veteran, but is a general insult to a legend of the game.

Of course, there was no genuine malice towards a player who was once known for his immense fitness yet it was uncalled for nevertheless. He has certainly been made to know it.

Here are the pick of the tweets:

Anybody thinking that admiration for the ‘original’ Ronaldo has waned, has been made to realise the contrary. After all, what could easily have proven a trivial tweet has been met with a substantial backlash.

It shows that people have far from forgotten the Brazilian’s achievements and that he is still held fondly in the footballing community. After all, the recent legends matches suggest weight gain is no foil to talent and skill.

Besides, where’s your World Cup Mr. Keys?

