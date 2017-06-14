GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Anthony Joshua defends Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor super fight

The prospect of seeing the UFC’s Conor McGregor step inside of a boxing at the highest level imaginable has the world captivated, as his aggressive pursuit of Floyd Mayweather intensifies.

It was all talk at one point, but huge developments have taken place over the last few months such as the Irishman claiming to have signed a contract – something UFC president Dana White also claims has happened.

Training images and videos have been released too which suggests they are both currently in preparation, even if a date hasn’t been announced.

It was thought that Team Mayweather had hired the MGM Grand for August 16, but it’s now being reported that’s not the case and fans are still wondering whether it’ll actually go ahead.

As crazy as the whole idea seems, some are on board with it while we’ve heard from plenty of detractors who will stop at nothing to ensure it doesn’t go ahead, or at least get attention away from it.

The WBA have revealed that they won’t sanction the fight, while Oscar De La Hoya looks to have made it his mission to bash the fight at every opportunity he gets.

However, one fighter who is on board with it is IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua jokingly told Mayweather recently that he wants to be on the undercard of the super fight and amidst all of the negativity surrounding it, AJ has explained why it’s not such a bad idea after all.

AJ A FAN

After admitting he wouldn’t want to get involved in fighting the Notorious, Joshua said: “Well, it’s a martial art, right?

“And you get, like, let’s say in the martial arts of China you get like, what’s it, Kung Fu, Taekwondo and whatever.

“They may come together and test their arts out and see who is – who has the best art.

“So, Conor McGregor – it’s good, it is good and it is a publicity thing as well. So, they’re capturing the world’s attention so if it happens, I’ll be tuning in.

“You know what I mean? It’s one of them ones, you can’t deny that you’ll tune in. Yeah, it’s good.”

Most of the criticism seems to stem from the fact that McGregor is untested at the elite level, and hasn’t done anything in boxing to deserve a record-breaking clash against Money in the first place.

Still, there’s no denying that even those against the fight would tune in to see what happens, just like they did when criticising the timing of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao – but tuned in anyway.

What do you make of Anthony Joshua’s verdict on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather

