David Haye has been handed his punishment for Tony Bellew press conference

Things got out of hand when David Haye and Tony Bellew had a pre-fight press conference ahead of their fight on March 4.

The Hayemaker would make several threats against Bellew's life and even turned on the partisan Liverpool crowd.

After meeting with the British Boxing Board of Control on Wednesday, Haye has been fined £25,000 for his behaviour and comments but will not be suspended.

"Some of the comments went too far," Haye said after his 11th round stoppage defeat to Bellew. "If I have to pay a fine, I'll happily pay and take whatever punishment I need to," he said.

According to records on the BBBofC website via the BBC, Haye made a donation and apologised for his behaviour to the Southern Area Council at a meeting three days before the bout.

So, what did Haye say that was so bad?

“I’m really happy you’ve all come out,” Haye said. “Bet all the money you have.

“Each and every one of you should bet on Bellew to win the fight. You know your fighter is going to get drilled.

“When he comes back to Liverpool, be there for him, because he’s going to need you.”

That was just for starters, though. The main course included him making slurs against the entire crowd in attendance, many of whom were from Merseyside like Bellew.

“You’re all f***ing retards,” screamed the former World heavyweight champion.

That will do it.

Haye has been recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the fifth round of the defeat to Bellew, but the former two-weight champion fully intends on making a return to the ring with a rematch against Bellew firmly in his sights.

Bellew, however, has been involved in a war of words with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as of late and it looks like he may yet challenge the American for his strap rather than take on Haye again.

