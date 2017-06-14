Throughout this year's NBA Finals, one of the players that looked like he was going to repeat history the most was Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

No, not that he would repeat history by winning another championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but because at one point, it looked like Green would once again be ejected and suspended from another Finals game.

A year ago, the 27-year-old was ejected from Game 4 and given a suspension for Game 5 after striking LeBron James in the groin, picking up his fourth flagrant foul of the playoffs in the process. This was a pivotal point in the postseason, as it gave the Cavaliers the momentum to win Game 5 and eventually the NBA title after a seven-game series.

Fast forward one year and Green was almost ejected from Game 4 again after receiving two technical fouls, but ultimately wasn't due to the first-quarter technical that was originally given to him actually issued to Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr instead.

Following Golden State's victory in Game 5 which led to them winning the NBA Championship, Green said in his press conference that he didn't recognize how badly he was losing his cool until everyone from his family to people in the grocery store was urging him to calm down.

The two-time NBA All-Star said: "I talked to my dad, my grandmother, every person I saw walking down the street - my mom, everybody's like 'keep your cool, keep your cool. Don't argue with the refs.' I had to ask myself: 'Is it that bad?' Does it look that bad that everyone I see, I'm in the grocery store and guy's like 'keep your cool.' Like Jesus Christ, this must be bad.

"I had to have a real seminar with myself. I must be out there looking bad. So I told myself, I'm not going to worry about the officials, I'm just going to play the game."

Green will be glad he did manage to keep his cool, as he played in Game 5 this time around and helped the Warriors win their second championship in the space of three seasons, scoring 10 points with 12 rebounds and five assists in the final game of the series.