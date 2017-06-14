Manchester United aren’t messing about in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils experienced a solid first season under the wing of Jose Mourinho, but the room for improvement is clear to see. After all, United will have to deal with the new challenge of the Champions League next season as well the necessity to improve on a sixth place finish.

It seems the Special One is no stranger to that fact and Wednesday has seen just that with the confirmation of Victor Lindelof’s move to the club.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

The Portuguese snapped up the Benfica stalwart for £30.7 million and proves a notable statement of intent. Furthermore, the decision to release Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows United are not dancing around any areas of contention in the squad.

Well, their transfer activity certainly won’t end there and the ever-frequented Alvaro Morata could be the next star to move to Old Trafford.

Article continues below

The Spaniard has been relentlessly linked with a Premier League move over recent windows and Chelsea have tracked the forward. Nevertheless, it seems Mourinho could be on hand to intercept any such move from the Blues.

After all, the club has been given its biggest update yet and it seems talks have accelerated to a point that a move could be imminent. What started as a token transfer rumour could prove a swift palliative for any post-Antoine Griezmann disappointment.

According to Manchester Evening News, Morata’s relationship with Mourinho has seen United overcome a plethora of sides interested in the 24-year-old.

Mourinho gave Morata his first team debut at Real Madrid in 2010 and it seems their relationship has stood the test of time. Given Ibrahimovic’s departure, there is an immediate space in the squad for the Spaniard, too.

United’s approach can even be traced back to May but it has been revealed that no ‘significant’ move emerged until after the Champions League final. Since then however, negotiations have rapidly progressed.

Any potential move comes in spite of the fact Morata returned to his boyhood club just last summer and on a five-year deal at that. Nevertheless, his frustration at a lack of game time has been clear to see.

The jury remains out as to whether he would prove the instant-impact forward United need but he seems to be improving with every season. Besides, 20 goals in one term with Real Madrid is no mean feat.

Regardless of how the deal plays out though, the Red Devils are making their intentions abundantly clear. They are willing to play the transfer market to ensure 2017-18 harvests further silverware for the trophy cabinet.

Mourinho will be hoping Morata, and Lindelof for that matter, could be the different between the Community Shield and the Premier League.

Do you think Alvaro Morata would be a success in the Premier League? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms