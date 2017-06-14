The NBA offseason is about to entire full swing, with the draft in just over a week and free agency beginning on July 1.

Once that happens everything goes in the rumor mill, and every little social media morsel left behind by NBA stars is another path to track. Luckily, Damian Lillard decided to get straight to the point in his latest tweet that has NBA fans buzzing.

Lillard is a fairly open user when it comes to social media, often interacting with fans, talking about music and answering any number of questions sent his way. With the offseason upon the league, it gives him a little more time to relax and enjoy the tweets.

One fan decided to ask him what team he'd be interested in signing with if he ever left the Portland Trail Blazers and, surprisingly enough, Lillard gave a straightforward answer. If the Trail Blazers were to tell him it was time to move on, he'd want to go to either the Los Angeles Lakers or Utah Jazz.

The catch for those two teams? Lillard is under contract with the Trail Blazers until the summer of 2021, years away from this kind of talk mattering or even being relevant. Still, it's interesting to see that he so willingly offered up which teams would interest him in that scenario.

Lillard has been tweeting about his disdain for the NBA's craze of building superteams as of late, and it's clear Portland's All-Star has been adding his voice into the conversation as he grows as one of the NBA's rising stars.

It's also interesting that he picked two Western Conference teams, franchise's he's had an extended look at having played more games against them than teams in the East.

The Lakers are also getting a pretty big co-sign at an opportune time from Lillard. The franchise has been under attack in recent years, with new franchise lows creating legitimate questions about whether the Lakers' luster had faded away. Clearly it hasn't with Damian, which sets a precedent to believe that other stars could feel the same.

It's also a nice co-sign for the Jazz, who've continued to improve and look increasingly competitive every season under the guidance of Quinn Snyder. Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert are great foundational blocks, but Lillard would put that group over the top.

Alas, Damian won't be looking at free agency for years, so there's no reason to bother reading too much into this. Now, we wait for the Lakers rumors beginning 2019.