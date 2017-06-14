On Monday night, after suffering a Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James had officially lost an NBA Finals series for the fifth time in his career.

The loss in Game 5 for the Cavaliers meant the Warriors had won this season's Finals series 4-1, confirming for the fifth time in his career that the four-time NBA MVP had lost out on winning another NBA Championship.

Although it wasn't all doom and gloom for James, as he did average a triple-double throughout the Finals, the first player ever in NBA history to do just that, there might be an outside source where he can pin the blame for some of his Finals losses if he doesn't want to blame himself or his teammates.

That's because there is a surprising connection between the Cavaliers icon and a certain movie franchise; the Transformers franchise.

For each year which a new Transformers movie has been released in movie theaters, James has gone on to lose in the NBA Finals no matter which team he was representing at the time. This strange statistic was found by Redditor thenotoriouscliff.

Back in 2007, the original Transformers movie was released, and James lost in the Finals as a member of the Cavaliers to the San Antonio Spurs 4-0. In 2011, LeBron lost in the Finals 4-2, this time as a member of the Miami Heat to the Dallas Mavericks as Transformers: Dark of the Moon was out in cinemas.

When Transformers: Age of Extinction reached theaters in 2014, James lost his second Finals series as a member of the Heat to the Spurs 4-1. Finally, this year with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, LeBron lost to the Warriors 4-1 in the series as a Cleveland player once more.

Looking ahead, there are two Transformers movies expected to be released in 2018 and 2019, so it's probably wise to not bet on the four-time MVP winning the NBA title over the next two seasons, no matter who he is facing or which team he is playing for!